Apple CEO highlights significance of Chinese market for tech giant

(MENAFN) Apple CEO Tim Cook made a surprise visit to China, where he expressed his support for gamers and highlighted the significance of the Chinese market for the tech giant. Cook's visit underlined the importance of China to Apple, especially as the company faces mounting challenges and increased competition in the region.



During his visit, Cook joined gamers at an Apple store in Chengdu, a city in southwestern China, where they were playing "Honor of Kings," a popular mobile game developed by TiMi Studio, a subsidiary of the Chinese tech giant Tencent. In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Cook mentioned that "Honor of Kings" originated in Chengdu and has since become a global phenomenon on Apple's App Store.



Cook also shared a video in which he was seen cheering on the gamers at the tournament. "Honor of Kings" is one of the most significant mobile games in China and serves as a substantial revenue generator for Apple's App Store in the country.



This visit to China's Apple store occurred about a month after the launch of the iPhone 15, Apple's flagship smartphone, which received a somewhat lukewarm reception. Additionally, the visit took place in a competitive landscape where Huawei, a Chinese tech giant that was once Apple's primary challenger, is trying to regain its footing in the mobile market. However, U.S. sanctions had hindered Huawei's ability to access key technologies, leading to its decline in the smartphone market rankings. Nevertheless, recent reports suggest that Huawei has regained the top spot as the No. 1 smartphone maker in China, surpassing Apple.

MENAFN17102023000045015682ID1107255731