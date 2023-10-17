(MENAFN) Recently, the United States Department of State published a report titled "How the People’s Republic of China Seeks to Reshape the Global Information Environment," in which it alleges that China employs various deceptive and coercive tactics to influence the international information landscape. The report contends that Beijing's methods encompass propaganda, disinformation, and censorship, and asserts that China allocates substantial financial resources annually to foreign information manipulation endeavors. While the report recognizes every nation's right to present its narrative to the world, it emphasizes that such narratives should be grounded in facts and stand or fall on their own merits.



However, it is difficult to overlook the irony of these assertions coming from the United States, a nation with an extensive history of propagating misinformation, manipulating narratives, and engaging in deception on a global scale. This is the same country whose fabrications have served as justifications for devastating conflicts, such as the Gulf of Tonkin incident preceding the Vietnam War, and the claims about Saddam Hussein's weapons of mass destruction that paved the way for the invasion of Iraq.



In terms of influencing the global information landscape, China's capacity pales in comparison to that of the United States. Beijing lacks several advantages held by Washington, notably the prevalence of the English language, which permeates culture, literature, music, news media, and film worldwide. The United States stands as an information hegemon, which has contributed to its ability to shape public opinion in Western countries, a power that China has struggled to match in the realm of international information dynamics.



