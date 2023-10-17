Kremlin: Putin conducts discussions with Netanyahu, Abbas

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin embarked on a series of crucial diplomatic discussions on Monday, engaging with key regional leaders including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, among others, in an effort to pave the way for de-escalation amidst the intensifying hostilities. In a conversation with Netanyahu, Putin extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and friends of the Israelis who lost their lives. The Kremlin's official statement emphasized Putin's unequivocal condemnation of any actions leading to the suffering of civilian populations, with a specific focus on the vulnerable segments including women and children.



The Russian government conveyed its readiness to play an active role in bringing an end to the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation, advocating for a peaceful resolution through political and diplomatic channels. The Kremlin outlined its commitment to facilitating measures aimed at normalizing the situation, averting further escalation of violence, and preventing a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip. These initiatives were notably highlighted during Putin's earlier discussions with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, as well as the leaders of Egypt, Iran, and Syria.



In a demonstration of Putin's multifaceted diplomatic efforts, he reached out to a cadre of regional leaders, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Syrian President Bashar Assad, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Throughout these conversations, the Kremlin emphasized a shared and deep-seated concern over the alarming surge in hostilities, marked by a distressing rise in civilian casualties and an exacerbating humanitarian crisis within the confines of the Gaza Strip.



Collectively, Abbas, Assad, Raisi, and el-Sisi expressed profound apprehension over the potential for the conflict to escalate into a broader regional conflagration. The consensus among these leaders was resolute: an immediate need for a humanitarian ceasefire, with a primary focus on providing essential aid to all those in dire need. Putin's diplomatic endeavors underscore a concerted global effort to mitigate the unfolding crisis and work towards a sustainable and peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



