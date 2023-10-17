India's highest court refuses to authorize same-sex marriage

(MENAFN) In a significant ruling, India's highest court has decided not to grant legal recognition to same-sex unions, while concurrently emphasizing the rights of the LGBTQ community to live free from bias and discrimination.



Advocates had pressed for the legal right to marriage under Indian law, seeking the same legal privileges that heterosexual couples enjoy. While this request was denied, they expressed appreciation for the court's acknowledgment of their relationships.



The verdict was delivered by a five-judge constitution bench, with India's chief justice at the helm, and it was broadcast live nationwide. Crowds gathered outside the court to watch the historic decision on their mobile devices.



In the two-hour ruling, Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud declared that queerness is a “natural phenomenon,” and informed the administration to guarantee the “queer community is not discriminated against because of their gender identity or sexual orientation.”



Justice S. Ravindra Bhat affirmed that the right of LGBTQ couples to select their life partners was uncontested, and they possessed the entitlement to commemorate and express their commitment to each other“in whichever way they wish within the social realm.”



Nonetheless, he continued: “This does not extend the right to claim any legal entitlement to any legal status for the same union or relationship.”



Bhat has asked for the formation of a "high-powered committee" to assess laws that through indirect means make distinctions towards LGBTQ couples by depriving them "compensatory benefits or social welfare entitlements" that go along with being legally married.



“This court cannot within the judicial framework engage in this complex task, the state has to study the impact of these policies and entitlements,” he declared.

