EU plans on establishing humanitarian air passage to Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, revealed on Monday that the European Union (EU) is set to establish a humanitarian air corridor to Gaza, utilizing Egypt as a key transit point. Von der Leyen made this announcement during her visit to Albania for a summit of Balkan nations, emphasizing the urgent need for humanitarian assistance in Gaza. The first flights under this initiative are anticipated to commence in the coming days.



Von der Leyen underscored the critical nature of this effort, stating, “Palestinians in Gaza are in need of humanitarian help and aid.” She further affirmed the European Union's commitment to substantially increase its humanitarian aid to Gaza, nearly tripling it to USD79 million. In her address, she also expressed concern for innocent Palestinians who should not bear the brunt of the challenges posed by Hamas.



This development aligns with the calls made earlier on Monday by the foreign ministers of Egypt and France, advocating for unhindered access for humanitarian aid to Gaza and the safe passage of foreign nationals from the besieged enclave. The move signals a concerted international effort to address the pressing humanitarian needs in the region.



Criticism had been directed towards Von der Leyen's initial response to the crisis, particularly her unequivocal support for Israel. European foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, clarified that the European Union's stance on such matters is shaped by its member states, rather than the individual statements of the European Commission president. This underlines the collaborative decision-making process within the European Union concerning sensitive geopolitical issues.



