(MENAFN) In a statement on Monday, United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assured that the United States possesses the financial capacity to support engagements on two separate fronts, signaling the nation's readiness to back its interests both in its alliance with Ukraine and amidst persisting tensions in the Middle East. Yellen emphasized that the United States can adequately stand by Israel and meet its military requirements, while concurrently offering crucial support to Ukraine in its ongoing struggle against Russia. These assertions were made during an interview with United Kigdom broadcaster Sky News, preceding a meeting with Eurogroup finance ministers held in Luxembourg.



Yellen underscored that the economic resources of the United States are robust enough to bolster its allies across the globe. Nonetheless, she also cautioned about the potential economic fallout of a larger-scale conflict in the Middle East. This concern arises within the context of an already volatile global market for oil and natural gas, a factor that has contributed to a cost-of-living crisis experienced by several Western economies over the past year.



Drawing on her background as a former chair of the United States National Reserve, Yellen remarked that inflationary pressures are gradually subsiding. However, she urged Republicans to expedite their efforts in appointing a new House Speaker. This, she stressed, is crucial to ensure the smooth flow of financial aid to overseas allies. The recent removal of California Republican Kevin McCarthy from the position has raised concerns over potential economic and legislative gridlock in the nation's capital.



McCarthy's ousting as Speaker followed a move by his GOP colleague, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, who called for a vote to remove him from the position. Gaetz's action was prompted by allegations that McCarthy had yielded to Democratic demands to advance an extensive spending bill. The ensuing developments have injected an additional layer of complexity into the political landscape, with implications for both the domestic and international policy agendas of the United States.



