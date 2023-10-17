criminal trial of former CEO of FTX proceeds

(MENAFN) The criminal trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is proceeding as initially scheduled, despite a request for an adjournment from his legal team. The reason for this request was Bankman-Fried's reported lack of access to prescribed medication, which led to concerns about his ability to participate effectively in the trial.



Late Sunday night, Bankman-Fried's attorneys made an appeal to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, urging him to allow their client to receive his prescribed 12-hour extended-release 20mg dose of Adderall on the day the trial was set to resume. They argued that providing Bankman-Fried with his long-release Adderall was critical to ensure that he could actively engage in the trial. Without it, he might require a break from the proceedings, which could have serious implications for the former crypto billionaire, potentially leading to a life imprisonment sentence.



In their communication to Judge Kaplan, attorney Mark Cohen detailed the challenges Bankman-Fried had faced during the trial. He explained that the defendant had been struggling to concentrate at his usual level, which had raised concerns about his ability to participate effectively in his own defense.



After the jury had exited the courtroom on Monday, Judge Kaplan addressed the issue. He informed the parties involved that he had received notice that the extended-release Adderall requested would not be available until Thursday. However, he noted that he had not observed any apparent issues with Bankman-Fried's conduct in the courtroom. The judge also indicated that he was inclined to proceed with the trial as planned and that he had not received any updated medical opinions about the matter. In his statement, Judge Kaplan emphasized the importance of maintaining legal proceedings according to established protocols and expressed that lawyers should not be responsible for administering drugs to individuals on trial.

