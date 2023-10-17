Altimmune To Participate At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate and be available for 1x1 meetings at the following investor conferences:
H.C. Wainwright 7 th Annual NASH Investor Conference (Virtual Conference)
Tuesday, October 24, 2023
Presentation at 10:00 am Eastern Time
H. C. Wainwright 4 th Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Virtual Conference
Wednesday, October 25, 2023
Fireside chat at 3:00 pm Eastern Time
The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcellTM, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit .
Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn
Follow @AltimmuneInc on Twitter
Altimmune Investor Contact:
Richard Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
Media Contact:
Danielle Cantey
Evoke Canale
Phone: 619-826-4657
MENAFN17102023004107003653ID1107255713
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.