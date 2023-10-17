ADC (Antibody Drug Conjugates) Markets, 2035

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADC Technology Market: Focus on ADC Linker and ADC Conjugation Technologies (2nd Edition) - Distribution by Generation of ADC Technology, Type of Conjugation, Type of Linker and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The ADC technology market, comprising of ADC linker and antibody conjugation technologies is expected to grow at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~15% during 2023-2035

The market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future opportunities associated with the ADC linker and antibody conjugation industry, during the given forecast period. The market report highlights efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this rapidly emerging segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Key takeaways of the ADC technology market are briefly discussed below.

Till date, around 14 ADCs have received the USFDA approval, while over 420 antibody drug conjugates are currently being evaluated under different stages of development. Antibody drug conjugate is a complex and versatile class of biotherapeutics, in which linker moiety is attached to the cytotoxic payload. However, the complex structure and design of antibody drug conjugates poses a greater challenge in overall tolerability and efficacy of the molecule.

As a result, more advanced and efficacious antibody drug conjugate technology is required to generate the controlled assembly of antibody drug conjugates while maintaining tolerability and safety profiles. Antibody / ADC conjugation technologies generally involve modification / engineering of an antibody in order to conjugate it with a payload / linker-drug moiety.

On the other hand, ADC linker technologies involve development of a structural moiety to link the payload with an antibody in a reliable manner with desired payload delivery mechanics. These technologies are optimized to produce homogenous antibody drug conjugate with high drug to antibody ratio (DAR). In fact, ADCs developed using these technologies have demonstrated improved stability and efficacy in tumor micro-environment.

Homogenous ADCs with optimized linker technologies offer reduced immunogenicity, enabling the targeted delivery of linker-payload complex at the desired site without having any side effects. Owing to the aforementioned advantages, several start-ups and established players have entered the field of ADC linker and conjugation technologies, offering novel conjugation / bioconjugation technologies, more potent payloads and advanced linker chemistries.

These players have inked several licensing agreements to advance their ADC development programs. It is worth mentioning that researchers and antibody drug conjugate developers are actively relying on ADC linker and conjugation technology companies that offer technical expertise and experience in this market.

Driven by the growing demand for antibody drug conjugates, the ADC linker and conjugation technologies market is anticipated to witness substantial market growth during the forecast period.

Rising Interest in ADC Linker and Antibody Conjugation Technology for the Development of Homogenous Antibody Drug Conjugate

In 2000, the USFDA approved the first ADC, Mylotarg. However, it was withdrawn voluntarily from the market due to safety concerns and poor clinical benefits of the product. With continued research in the area of ADCs, innovators have identified various factors that determine the success of an antibody drug conjugate; these include structure and design of an antibody drug conjugate, systemic toxicity, validation of tumor biomarkers, choice of antibody and potency of the payload.

The challenges associated with conventional drug products have led to the development of advanced ADC linker and ADC conjugation technologies. These technologies have the potential to develop antibody drug conjugates with improved stability and toxicity profile, while maintaining efficient release of the cytotoxic payload at the desired location.

The most important characteristic of these technologies is the production of controlled, homogenous ADCs, which are site-selective and can be utilized as a targeted anti-cancer therapy.

We anticipate that the growing demand for targeted, stable and non-toxic ADCs will continue to drive the adoption and market growth of ADC linker technology and antibody conjugation technologies for development of antibody drug conjugates during the forecast period.

Current Market Landscape of ADC Technologies

The ADC technologies market landscape features an extensive list of over 65 large, mid-sized and small companies that offer more than 95 ADC linker and conjugation technologies. These platforms include linker technologies, linker-payload technologies and antibody conjugation technologies for the development of ADC.

It has been observed that the majority of the antibody drug conjugates generated via these ADC technologies are site specific, have high tolerability and precise DAR ratio. In addition, we believe that third-generation technologies are poised to play a significant role in shaping the future market landscape, by enabling the development of new therapeutic modalities that were previously considered unattainable.

The constant evolution of ADC linkers and conjugation technologies will support the development of novel and more efficacious ADCs. In turn, the growing ADC therapy market will drive the demand for these technologies, contributing to substantial CAGR of ADC technology market during the forecast period.

ADC Technology Market Size

The ADC technology market, comprising of ADC linker and antibody conjugation technologies is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~15% during the forecast period. Driven by the growing interest of stakeholders in addressing the efficiency and safety related concerns with antibody drug conjugates, the ADC linker and conjugation technologies market is anticipated to witness tremendous market growth in the foreseen future.

Based on mechanism of drug release, the linkers are categorized as cleavable or non cleavable linkers. Majority of the approved ADCs use cleavable linkers and based on the current late-stage pipeline of ADCs, the global ADC technology market is anticipated to be driven by cleavable linkers in the short term.

North America and Europe to Compete for the Largest Share of ADC Linker and Antibody Conjugation Technologies Market

Close to 80% of the market share is estimated to be captured by companies based in North America and Europe. This can be attributed to the escalating partnership activity in these regions. It is interesting to note that 78% of the total deals were inked by players based in North America and Europe during the time period, 2014-2023. Further, some of the companies based in these developed regions, such as Mersana Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics and Zymeworks offer several antibody conjugation and ADC linker technology / platforms.

These platforms are either second-generation or third-generation technologies that offer chemical site specific conjugation. Moreover, all these players have in-house ADC portfolio for testing the potential of their technologies and resulting in the development of innovative cancer therapies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Antibody-based Therapeutics

3.3 Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

3.4. Advantages of ADCs over Conventional therapeutics

3.5. ADC Linker Technologies

3.6. ADC Conjugation Technologies

3.7. Future Perspectives

4. ADC LINKER AND CONJUGATION TECHNOLOGIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. ADC Conjugation Technologies

4.4. ADC Linker and ADC Linker-Payload Technologies

4.5. ADC Linker and Conjugation Technology Providers

5. TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1 Chapter Overview

5.2 Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.3 Methodology

5.4 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Technology Competitiveness Analysis

6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Companies Headquartered in North America

6.2.1. Ambrx

6.2.2. Catalent Biologics

6.2.3. Mersana Therapeutics

6.2.4. Seagen

6.2.5. Sutro Biopharma

6.3. Companies Headquartered in Europe

6.3.1. Antikor Biopharma

6.3.2. Iksuda Therapeutics

6.3.3. Heidelberg Pharma

6.3.4. LinXis Biopharmaceuticals

6.3.5. NBE-Therapeutics

6.4. Companies Headquartered in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

6.4.1. Alteogen

6.5.2. LegoChem Biosciences

7. PATENT ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Patent Analysis

7.4. Patent Benchmarking Analysis

7.5. Patent Valuation

7.6. Leading Patents by Number of Citations

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Partnerships and Collaborations

8.4. Regional Analysis

9. BUSINESS MODEL ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2 Assumptions / Key Parameters

9.3 Scope and Methodology

9.4. ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Business Models Analysis

9.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9.5.1. Synaffix

9.5.2. LegoChem Biosciences

9.5.3. Catalent Biologics

9.5.4. Sutro Biopharma

9.5.5. Heidelberg Pharma

9.5.6. Mersana Therapeutics

10. LIKELY PARTNERS ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Assumptions / Key Parameters

10.3. Scope and Methodology

11. BRAND POSITIONING ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2 Scope and Methodology

11.3. Key Parameters

11.4. Brand Positioning Matrix: ADC Conjugation Technology Providers

11.4.1. Brand Positioning Matrix: Abzena

11.4.2. Brand Positioning Matrix: Ambrx

11.4.3. Brand Positioning Matrix: Byondis

11.4.4. Brand Positioning Matrix: Creative Biolabs

11.4.5. Brand Positioning Matrix: Eisai

11.4.6. Brand Positioning Matrix: Mersana Therapeutics

11.4.7. Brand Positioning Matrix: Sorrento Therapeutics

11.4.8. Brand Positioning Matrix: Tubulis

12. ADC THERAPEUTICS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Antibody Drug Conjugates: Therapies Pipeline

12.3. Antibody Drug Conjugate: List of Therapy Developers

13. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions

13.3. Forecast Methodology

13.4. Global ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market, 2023-2035

14. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Abzena

14.3. MedLink Therapeutics

14.4. Merck KGaA

14.5. Singzyme

14.6. Ajinomoto

14.7. Eucodis Bioscience

14.8. Shanghai Miracogen

14.9. NBE-Therapeutics

14.10. Synaffix

15. CONCLUDING REMARKS

16. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

17. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

