BOARD MEMBER AND QUALIFIED FINANCIAL EXPERT JIGISHA DESAI AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCESM

- David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance SM to Jigisha Desai of Santa Cruz, California, in the United States.Jigisha is a non-executive director of Tutor Perini Corporation, an NYSE-listed heavy civil, building, and specialty construction company, where she serves as a member of the audit and nominations and governance committees. She is a non-executive board member of 1st Capital Bank in California, an Advisory Board Member for ElementUS Rare Earths & Minerals, and is the past chair of the audit committee and non-executive director for QualTek, a Nasdaq-listed company that provides infrastructure services and renewable energy project solutions to the North American telecommunications and power industries. In her most recent executive role, she served as chief strategy officer and executive vice president for NYSE-listed Granite Construction. In her board roles, Jigisha is a qualified finance expert whose strategic guidance connects finance to corporate goals and risk. She is a graduate of the Harvard Women on Boards program and is a member of the WomenExecs on Boards guided study cohort through the Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM course. Jigisha graduated from Harvard's Advanced Management Program and earned her B.S. in Accounting from the University of Houston and a Master of Business Administration in Corporate Finance from Golden Gate University."I have thoroughly enjoyed interacting with Jigisha in the WomenExecs on Boards (WEoB) cohort sessions," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She brings a rich set of experiences in governance and management at listed companies, where directors are required to meet a higher standard of governance. She, no doubt, will bring additional value to her governance work, having completed this essential program in cyber risk governance."The Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered."The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance is a great program that covers many critical cyber topics that are very relevant in today's corporate environment!” said Ms. Desai.“I thoroughly enjoyed group discussions and learned a lot through comprehensive course materials. Each session was led by subject matter experts who are extremely knowledgeable, very engaging, and had extensive board experiences.”The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about our programs at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director ® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at .

