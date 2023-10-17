Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Share, And Future Trends Forecast 2023 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Research Nester published a report titled “Ceramic Tiles Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033” which delivers detailed overview of the global ceramic tiles market in terms of market segmentation by application, formulation, type, end-use and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global ceramic tiles market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, i.e. 2023 – 2033. The market is segmented by end-use into residential and non-residential. Out of these, the residential segment is expected to garner the highest market share by 2033, owing to increased number of residential buildings across the globe. As per estimations, in 2020, there were almost 100 million single family homes in the U.S. Further, there were around 5 million multifamily residential buildings in the same period.

The global ceramic tiles market is estimated to garner a notable revenue by the end of 2031. Increased investments in the commercial construction by governments as well as the private sector are estimated to drive demand for ceramic tiles in the market. Furthermore, a rise in the commercial sector spending is also forecasted to spur a growth of the ceramic tiles industry in assessment period. Also, the high utilization rate of ceramic tiles in malls, offices, hotels, and retail stores is considered to be a key factor to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Upcoming construction projects in developing economies and other construction processes over world is expected to improve the market status over the upcoming years.

Geographically, the global ceramic tiles market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in North America region is estimate to garner the largest market share by the end of 2033, owing to the rapid expansion of construction industry and presence of leading market players.

The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.

Rise in Construction Activities to Drive the Market Growth

Over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in residential construction spending, owing to which, it has been estimated the demand for ceramic tiles across the globe has grown considerably. Manufacturers are thus focusing on the production of ceramic tiles for residential usage. Residential replacement and new installation activities are anticipated to drive growth of the ceramic tiles market. Also, the governments of various nations are providing homes with low investments, which is forecasted to support market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the shift in consumer preference towards the usage of ceramic tiles in houses is a key factor expected to fuel the demand.

However, the easy availability of alternative chemicals and stringent rules by government is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global ceramic tiles market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global ceramic tiles market which includes company profiling of Crossville, Inc., AZIZI Developments, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Siam Cement Public Company Limited, GRUPO LAMOSA, Grupo Cedasa, RAK Ceramics PJSC, Vitromex USA, Inc., Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Cersanit S.A., and more. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global ceramic tiles market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

