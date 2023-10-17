Oil-Free Air Compressor Market Size, Share, Future Trends And Forecast 2023-2035 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Research Nester's recent market research analysis on “Oil-Free Air Compressor Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2035” delivers a detailed competitors analysis and a detailed overview of the global oil-free air compressor market in terms of market segmentation by product, power, technology, application, and by region.

Growth in Manufacturing of Medicines to Boost Growth of Global Oil-Free Air Compressor Market

The global oil-free air compressor market is estimated to grow on account of growth in manufacturing of medicines. The Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved about 36 new drugs in 2022. (CDER). The volume of fresh medicinal products that are authorized for sale changes significantly every year. There were only about 19 new pharmaceutical items released in 2016, compared to about 59 new medications in 2018. In 2021, the FDA approved about 49 new drugs. As a result, there is an increasing need for oil-free air compressors. Oil-free air compressors are used in a range of pharmaceutical applications, such as capsule transportation and packaging, as well as to supply companies with a steady supply of breathing, clean air. Among other activities in the pharmaceutical business, the production of medications, capsules, and other consumables depends heavily on oil-free compressors. The use of oil-free air compressors helps to prevent contamination in automated manufacturing lines and lower rejection rates for packaging applications since these items must meet strict purity requirements.

Furthermore, high temperatures could lead to the breakdown of the oil lubricants used in air compressors, which would release fatal amounts of carbon monoxide. Furthermore, it is predicted that severe government regulations to reduce CO2 emissions would increase demand for oil-free air compressors. By 2050 and 2070, the Indian government has committed to a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions. As the compressed air is as pure as possible and devoid of any particulate pollution, oil-free compressors have several advantages, including cutting operating costs and eliminating harmful emissions. Many producers, manufacturers, and healthcare professionals are moving to oil-free air compressors as a result of this safe, non-hazardous form of air compression.

Some of the major growth factors and challenges that are associated with the growth of the global oil-free compressor market are:

Growth Drivers:



Challenges:

Oil carryover, or residual oil in the compressed air stream, is a problem that was addressed by the development of oil-free air compressors. Their main benefit is that the air is cleaner and dryer. This benefit, though, might not be as significant as one might assume, and oil-free air compressors could have some significant disadvantages as well. The greatest drawback is the price. When compared to an oil-lubricated air compressor with a similar CFM rating, oil-free air compressors might cost up to twice as much upfront. The cost of maintaining oil-free air compressors is also higher, especially rotary screw oil-free air compressors. The compression screws at the air-end are estimated to break than those in a lubricated air compressor, despite the fact that users may need to change fewer filters. Costly repairs may be required as a result. Also, the oil-free rotary screw air compressor compresses in two stages as opposed to one, which could lead to a double-digit rise in repair expenses.

By application, the market for oil-free air compressor is segmented into home appliances, food & beverage, electronics, automotive and healthcare. Amongst these segments, the automotive segment is anticipated to generate the highest revenue. The segment's expansion could be ascribed to an increase in automotive production globally. As a result, there is a rising need for paint, which is helping the industry grow. Robots or paint guns are used to apply paint, and compressed air is used to propel the paint onto clean metal surfaces such as the bodywork of vehicles. Compressed air with oil in it causes beading or inhibits adhesion, which degrades the quality of the finish. Thus, there is a considerable need for oil-free air compressors. Also, pressurized air stirs the paint to prevent it from coagulating. Moreover, it mixes the paint, assuring uniformity throughout the entire bath. Unfortunately, compressed air causes paint to break down into oil, which has a negative effect on paint adhesion and quality. As a result, the automotive industry prefers oil-free air compressors more.

By region, the North America oil-free air compressor market is estimated to grow at the highest share by the end of 2035. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to rise in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and oil & gas, along with surge in investment in these sectors. These compressors are highly valued for a variety of factors, including as their cost-effective operation, excellent performance at various speeds, and reduced need for repair and maintenance. The market for oil-free air compressors in the US and Canada has also remained near to saturation and therefore would probably continue to exhibit the same pattern without any evident decline. Additionally, it is predicted that the region's expanding auto sector would expand the market for oil-free air compressors. Also, there is a rising need for baked goods including cake, bread, biscuits, and more. Foods are taken out of the oven after baking and chilled with pressurized air. The final product is ruined by air contamination, which leads to rejections and production losses. Thus, there is a considerable need for oil-free air compressors.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global oil-free air compressor market which includes company profiling of Atlas Copco, FS Elliott Co. LLC, Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd., Ingersoll Rand, Sullair, LLC, Sundyne, KAESER Kompressoren SE, Doosan Portable Power, Sullivan-Palatek, Inc., Quincy Compressor LLC, and others.

