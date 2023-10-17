Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size, Share, Future Trends And Forecast 2023-2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Research Nester published a report titled “Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033” which delivers detailed overview of the global ambulatory surgical centers market in terms of market segmentation by type, ownership, specialization and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global ambulatory surgical centers market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2033. The market is segmented by type into single-specialty centers and multi-specialty centers. Out of these segments, the single-specialty segment is anticipated to garner the largest market share over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of ambulatory surgeries of cataract & others. In addition, rising awareness of ambulatory surgical centers among patients is also expected to boost the growth of the segment in the coming years.

The global ambulatory surgical centers market is estimated to garner a moderate revenue by the end of 2033, backed by the increasing cost of operating room procedures and stays worldwide. Various features provided by ambulatory surgical centers, including affordability and convenient surgeries are also projected to boost demand of these centers in the coming years. Moreover, rising share of tonsillectomies as well as other surgeries performed is also projected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in North America is estimated to garner the largest market share over the forecast period, owing to the rising penetration of ambulatory surgical centers.

Apart from this, the market in Europe is anticipated to register significant growth in the coming years.

The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.

Increasing Ambulatory Encounters to Drive the Market Growth

According to the data, ~11 million encounters took place in hospital-owned facilities in 2019, for major ambulatory surgeries.

The rising encounters at ambulatory surgical centers is expected to accelerate the market growth in the coming years, as ambulatory surgical centers provide a convenient, stress-free surgery experience with quality and affordable outpatient surgical procedures. Moreover, the increasing technological advancements as well as the growing healthcare expenditure are also expected to drive the growth of the global ambulatory surgical centers market during the forecast period.

However, the low awareness regarding the benefits of ambulatory surgical centers among patients and lack of surgeons working in ambulatory surgical centers are expected to operate as key restraints to the growth of global ambulatory surgical centers market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the of global ambulatory surgical centers market which includes company profiling of McKesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, General Electric Company, Medtronic, Surgical Information Systems, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medical Information Technology, Inc., United Surgical Partners International, athenahealth, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the of global ambulatory surgical centers market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

