MEA Inducts Three Members Into The Hall Of Fame

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marie Elliott is inducted into the MEA Hall of Fame. Photographed: Marie Elliott and John Gann

Tom Ray is inducted into the MEA Hall of Fame. Photographed: Tom Ray and John Gann

Rich Stocker is inducted into the MEA Hall of Fame. Photographed: John Gann and Rich Stocker

Tom Ray of City Utilities of Springfield, Marie Elliott, of Evergy, and Rich Stocker of SENSIT Technologies are inducted into the MEA Hall of Fame

- John Gann of MEABLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is honored to induct Tom Ray, supervisor-safety for City Utilities of Springfield; Marie Elliott, manager T&D procurement for Evergy (retired); and Rich Stocker, regional sales manager for SENSIT Technologies into the MEA Hall of Fame for their service to the energy industry.Ray and Stocker were recognized at the MEA Gas Operations Technical & Leadership Summit in Cincinnati for their long-time leadership and contribution to the gas industry. Elliott was recognized for her many years of service at the recent Purchasing & Materials Management Roundtable in Kansas City, MO.Elliott has served on the Purchasing & Materials Management Committee for 16 years including a year as Chair and was widely respected for her leadership and contribution to attendees at the annual purchasing conference.Ray served on the MEA Gas Safety Committee for 11 years including a year as Chair and participated in 20 MEA learning events freely offering his experience and knowledge.Stocker has served on the Gas Distribution Committee for 14 years and on the Gas Associate Exhibit Committee for 5 years, including a year as Chair. In addition, he was a frequent presenter at the MEA Leak Detection Course and represented SENSIT Technologies as part of their marketing outreach at over 60 MEA learning events.Hall of Fame inductees exemplify the spirit of great leaders. These outstanding individuals have shared their time and expertise with the industry through MEA by serving on committees and volunteering at meetings and events. "Rich, Ray, and Marie represent the very best in the energy industry,” said John Gann, senior vice president at MEA.“Each are highly respected for who they are and what they have done for the industry. These awards are well-deserved.”For questions regarding the Hall of Fame, please visit MEAenergy/awards or contact John Gann, johng (at) MEAenergy (dot) org, or (651) 289-9600 x105.About MEA:MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association over 115 years ago by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

John Gann

MEA Energy Association

+1 (651) 289-9600 X105

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn