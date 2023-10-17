Anti-Aging Market Is Expected To Surpass The Value Of US$ 284.8 Bn By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anti-aging Market

The anti-aging product industry is driven by growing awareness of anti-aging products for the body and skin in the younger generation.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Anti-aging Market encompasses a range of products, including gels, serums, creams, and others, targeting both male and female consumers. This market has witnessed significant growth and is projected to continue expanding, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028. In 2020, the global market was valued at approximately US$163.8 billion, and it is anticipated to surpass US$284.8 billion by the end of 2028.Increasing Awareness in Younger Generations: The younger generation is becoming increasingly conscious of the signs of aging, particularly in terms of skin and overall body health. Factors such as pollution, unhealthy diets, and alcohol consumption have led to a rise in skin complications, prompting individuals to take better care of their skin. This awareness is driving the demand for various anti-aging products, including creams, lotions, and gels.Get Access to Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights :Skin Care Treatments and Cosmetic Procedures: Many people are opting for skin care treatments and cosmetic procedures to enhance their appearance, reduce pigmentation, and address damage caused by ultraviolet rays. The desire to maintain a youthful and healthy appearance is a significant factor contributing to the demand for anti-aging solutions.Aging Population and Market Innovation: The global aging population and the presence of numerous market players offering innovative solutions for skin concerns are further fueling the growth of the anti-aging market.Global Anti-aging Market: Key Players.Procter & Gamble Co..Johnson & Johnson.Unilever plc.Shiseido Company, Limited.ZO Skin Health, Inc..L'Oréal Paris.The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc..Beiersdorf.PHYTOMERGet Custom Research Report :Key Drivers for GrowthIncreased Awareness of Age-Related Skin Issues: Consumers are becoming more aware of age-related skin problems, including fine lines, wrinkles, and skin dullness. This awareness is driving them to invest in products that help preserve youthful skin, thus boosting the global anti-aging market.In summary, the global anti-aging market is witnessing robust growth, driven by a growing awareness of age-related skin concerns, increased consumer spending on skin preservation, and China's significant role in the market's expansion. This market is poised to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.Market SegmentationBy Product.Serums.Creams.Gels.OthersBy Target Group.Male.FemaleBy Ingredient.Retinoid.Hyaluronic Acid.Alpha Hydroxy Acid.OthersHave Any Query? Ask Our Experts:By Distribution Channel.Pharmacies.Stores.Online StoresBy Treatment.Body Care Treatment.Facial Care TreatmentMore Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Global Organoids Market is Anticipated to Hold a Value worth US$ 12.8 Bn by 2030Demand for Companion Animal Diagnostics-Market Size,Trends,Analysis,Scope,Growth Drivers

