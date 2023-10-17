BULGOLD Announces An Exploration Update On The Kutel Gold Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BULGOLD Inc. (TSXV: ZLTO) (the“Company” or“BULGOLD”) announces that it has now completed the maiden drilling programme on the Kutel Gold Project and all assay results have been returned, validated and incorporated into the Company's database. Three diamond drill holes were drilled across two of the three primary HEB targets for a total of 1,125. No significant intersections were recorded.

Quote from the President & CEO, Mr Sean Hasson: “After watching every drilled metre come into the shed, two things became clear to me: (1) the drilled geology was not supporting the current model, and (2) it soon became apparent that additional drill holes would be needed to test the potential of the property and that these holes would fall outside the scope of the Company's board of directors' approved budget. As such, I made the decision to terminate the drill programme upon completion of the third drill hole. The owners/managers of this business are committed to making an economic gold discovery and this requires the Company to be ruthless in its allocation of capital. There remains good potential for gold mineralisation on the Kutel Gold Project; however, for now, the Company will turn its attention to the recently acquired Lutila Gold Project in Slovakia and the Kostilkovo Gold Project in Bulgaria. The Company does not expect to return to the capital markets for additional funding and plans to use current cash on hand to drill test these gold projects so as to determine where the Company's capital should be allocated moving forward.” The Kutel Drilling Programme Figure 1. Kutel Gold Project Geology and Exploration Diamond Drill Hole Locations



Hole No. Grid Name X Y Z Dip Azimuth Depth YADD001 UTM35N 314585 4631779 1421 -59.7 051 304.1 KTDD001 UTM35N 313654 4630473 1520 -60.6 035 396.1 KTDD002 UTM35N 313723 4630609 1523 -71.5 312 425.2

YADD001: Drilled sedimentary marble breccia from surface to 298m, after which metamorphic basement rocks, primarily marble with some minor amphibolite was intersected to end of hole.

KTDD001: Drilled sedimentary marble breccia from surface to 66m, after which metamorphic basement rocks, primarily marble with some minor amphibolite was intersected to end of hole.

KTDD002: The BULGOLD team made a decision to change the orientation of drilling from the northeast to the northwest, which was the logical decision to make at this stage of the exploration programme. Sedimentary marble breccia was intersected from surface to 91m, after which metamorphic basement rocks, primarily marble with some minor amphibolite was intersected to end of hole. Carbonate veinlets with bladed vein margins with either open space or full carbonate centres were intersected intermittently between 230-242m, 263-265 and 293-294m downhole; these veinlets were steeply dipping and trending 020-040°. One chalcedonic quartz vein was intersected between 237-238m downhole.

Operationally, core recovery was good and averaged 98.6% for the programme. Drilling rates were reasonable; however, due to the inherent fractured nature of the sedimentary marble breccias and marble basement rocks, water return was commonly lost at upper levels of the drill holes. This necessitated that the Company transport water to the drill sites, which were all located on the top of a mountain and, thus, contributed to additional cost pressures associated with the maiden drill programme.

