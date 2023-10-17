Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January September 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) January – September 2023
Net sales increased to MSEK 10,292 (10,875), which corresponded to an organic net sales reduction of eight percent, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates. The reduction is mainly due to normalized freight rates and linked to the Group's Air & Sea freight forwarding operations. Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 638 (635), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.2 (5.8) percent. The period's reported result included one-off items of MSEK -81 (32). Most of these referred to errors discovered in one of the Group's companies in North America, which were corrected in the first quarter. The remaining part referred to a provision during the second quarter for additional consideration for an acquisition that has developed better than expected. Last year's one-off items mainly referred to a revaluation of shares in associated companies in connection with a merger. Adjusted net result amounted to MSEK 223 (315), corresponding to SEK 6.19 (8.52) per share. The reduction is primarily due to higher interest expenses. Reported net result amounted to MSEK 156 (347), corresponding to SEK 4.32 (9.42) per share. Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 1,558 (715). Cash conversion increased to 113 (54) percent.
Third quarter 2023
Net sales were MSEK 3,253 (3,979), which corresponded to an organic net sales reduction of eleven percent, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates. The reduction is to a large extent due to normalized freight rates and linked to the Group's Air & Sea freight forwarding operations. Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 211 (224), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.5 (5.6) percent. The period's reported result included one-off items of MSEK 0 (-8). Last year's one-off items referred to a provision for additional consideration for an acquisition that developed better than expected. Adjusted net result amounted to MSEK 66 (124), corresponding to SEK 1.83 (3.33) per share. The reduction is primarily due to higher interest expenses. Reported net result amounted to MSEK 66 (115), corresponding to SEK 1.83 (3.10) per share. Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 510 (229). Cash conversion increased to 106 (59) percent.
