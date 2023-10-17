AC Immune Announces Upcoming Presentations At The 16Th CTAD Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AC Immune Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 16 th CTAD Conference
Lausanne, Switzerland, October 17, 2023 – AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced upcoming presentations highlighting its precision medicine pipeline at the 16th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference, taking place in Boston, USA, on October 24-27, 2023.
Abeta targeted immunotherapy
Anti-Abeta liposomal vaccine, ACI-24.060, induces anti-Abeta antibodies with binding profiles mirroring clinically validated monoclonal antibodies
Poster number: LP130
Date: October 25-27 | Available on the digital platform of CTAD at all times
Presenter: Marie Kosco-Vilbois (AC Immune)
Biomarker and clinical correlations for amyloid targeting monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment responses
Poster number: P147
Date: October 25-27 | Available on the digital platform of CTAD at all times
Presenter: Jonathan Wagg (AC Immune)
Tau targeted immunotherapy
ACI-35.030 anti-phospho-Tau active immunotherapy for the treatment of early Alzheimer's Disease (AD): Update from the Phase 1b/2a study data and perspectives.
Poster number: LP031
Date: October 25-27 | Available on the digital platform of CTAD at all times
Presenter: Olivier Sol, M.D. (AC Immune)
About AC Immune SA
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company's two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features sixteen therapeutic and diagnostic programs, five of which are currently in Phase 2 clinical trials and one of which is in Phase 3. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and others, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.
SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU, SG and USA. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, KR, NO and RU.
