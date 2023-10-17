Guardian Capital Announces October 2023 Distributions For Guardian Capital Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP announces the following regular cash distributions for the period ending October 31, 2023, in respect of the ETF series of the Guardian Capital funds listed below (the“Guardian Capital ETFs”). In each case, the distribution will be paid on October 31, 2023 to unitholders of record on October 25, 2023. The ex-dividend date in each case is October 24, 2023.
| Guardian Capital ETFs
| Series of ETF Units
| Distribution
Frequency
| TSX Trading
Symbol
| Distribution Amount
(per ETF Unit)
| Guardian Directed Equity Path ETF
| Hedged ETF Units
| Monthly
| GDEP
| CAD$0.07461
| Guardian Directed Equity Path ETF
| Unhedged ETF Units
| Monthly
| GDEP.B
| CAD$0.06841
| Guardian Directed Premium Yield ETF
| Hedged ETF Units
| Monthly
| GDPY
| CAD$0.12312
| Guardian Directed Premium Yield ETF
| Unhedged ETF Units
| Monthly
| GDPY.B
| CAD$0.11332
| GuardPathTM Managed Decumulation 2042 Fund
| ETF Units
| Monthly
| GPMD
| CAD$0.0667
| Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-Bill Fund
| ETF Units
| Monthly
| GCTB
| CAD$0.2060
| Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund
| ETF Units
| Monthly
| GUTB.U
| US$0.2146
About Guardian Capital LP
Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962.
MENAFN17102023004107003653ID1107255469
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.