Co-Marketing Advertising Platform Announces Appointment Of VP, Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MutualMarkets , a co-marketing advertising platform built with AI, is pleased to announce that Hillary Saunders has been appointed as Vice President of Marketing. In her role as VP Marketing, Hillary will be responsible for leading the strategy and implementation of MutualMarkets marketing outreach. She will work closely with Co-CEO Alan Gould and the executive team to bring brands and content owners together on the world's first co-market advertising platform.“We are pleased to make this appointment, said Alan Gould, co-founder and Co-CEO of MutualMarkets. Hillary is an exceptional talent who understands all aspects of marketing and communications."

Hillary has a proven track record of leading successful growth and marketing initiatives. Prior to MutualMarkets, Hillary worked at SoFi, as a Growth Manager driving top-of-funnel user acquisition, Meta, as a Brand Manager contributing to the development, launch, and management of the Meta brand, and Facebook, as a Product Marketing Manager for Privacy and Content Specialist in Crisis Response. Hillary holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from the University of Colorado Boulder. "I'm excited to join MutualMarkets, and I look forward to working with Alan, Eric and the entire team as they strive to innovate and pioneer new technologies and practices within the industry" stated Hillary Saunders.

About MutualMarkets

MutualMarkets is the world's first platform that enables co-market advertising. Brands discover Content IP like TV Shows, Movies and Gaming Titles based on the Brand's marketing objectives to create partnerships that produce break-thru advertising. Our AI matching technology creates new marketing opportunities with brands and content not seen before. To learn more, please visit . MutualMarkets was founded by Alan Gould and Eric Gould, founders of IAG Research and Peak Opportunity Partners. Investors include Greycroft, Bessemer, Mu Ventures and GAIN (Georgetown Angel Investment Network).

