Rolling Stock Market In Europe, Size, Share & Forecasts, 2030 By Mobility Foresights Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The European rolling stock market is a complex and ever-evolving industry, encompassing the manufacturing and maintenance of trains, trams, and other railway vehicles. It represents a vital component of the continent's transportation system, offering sustainable and efficient mobility solutions.

The European rolling stock market boasts an impressive market size. This growth is set to continue as the continent focuses on enhancing its rail infrastructure for both passenger and freight transportation. The market's sustained expansion can be attributed to increased urbanization, environmental concerns, and technological advancements in the sector.





KEY INSIGHTS

COVID-19 has had never-seen-before impact on rail sector in EU with ~€26billion in losses, but the European Commission has taken stringent measures to boost passenger and freight services for the long termLong distance trans-Eurasian rail lines are benefiting from the crisis. The crisis increased air shipping prices and transit times in air and ocean freight, thus boosting railways' competitivity.In Jan 2021, Alstom delivered the first of five ETR470 Pendolino trains to TRAINOSE(the biggest rail transport provider in Greece), thus marking the arrival of high-speed trains in GreeceThe light urban rails (Metro+ LRV) in the region is highly mature and saturated market and the CAGR for the period is estimated to be 2.3%. Most of the demand stems from upgradation of older rolling stock.

KEY PLAYERS AND MANUFACTURERS

Several key players dominate the European rolling stock market, driving innovation and competition.

Siemens Mobility: Siemens Mobility is a powerhouse in the rolling stock industry, known for its cutting-edge trains and signaling systems. With a rich history dating back to the 19th century, Siemens continues to be at the forefront of sustainable transportation solutions.

Alstom: Alstom, a French multinational, is a pioneer in high-speed rail technology and sustainable mobility. The company's commitment to innovation and environmentally-friendly transport is evident in its products.

Bombardier Transportation: With a strong global presence, Bombardier Transportation is a significant player in the European rolling stock market. Their diversified product range caters to various railway needs.





TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

The rolling stock market in Europe has witnessed remarkable technological advancements. One of the standout innovations is the development of high-speed trains, such as the Eurostar, connecting major European cities like London, Paris, and Brussels in record time. These trains are not only a marvel of engineering but also a testament to Europe's commitment to sustainable and efficient transportation.

In a world increasingly focused on sustainability, the European rolling stock market has stepped up its efforts. Trains are recognized as an eco-friendly mode of transportation due to low carbon emissions compared to road and air travel. Initiatives like the European Green Deal are set to further boost the market's growth by promoting sustainable transportation options.

The European rolling stock market's future looks promising, with several factors contributing to its continued growth. The shift towards cleaner, more efficient transportation, coupled with ongoing investments in rail infrastructure, will ensure the market remains a significant player in Europe's transportation landscape.

Rolling Stock Market in China

Global Monorail Traction Motor Market

Global Rolling Stock Relay Market

Global Rolling Stock Control Unit Market





