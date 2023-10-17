Continental Leads Pioneering Research In Sustainable Mobility With Partners

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Continental announced that it has signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with local and global partners, to drive research in Singapore on making the mobility ecosystem more environmentally friendly.

The partnership between Continental, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and Volkswagen Group Innovation seeks to develop smart energy management systems to optimize electric vehicle (EV) charging. The collaboration with CEA and NTU Singapore will research new solutions to recycle electronic components from end-of-life vehicles. The MoU with NTU Singapore and Pylon City covers the study of smart charging systems and battery optimization of EVs. Under this MoU, Continental and Pylon City will also aim to contribute to the development of national standards for outdoor charging infrastructure of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

“Continental is pleased to work with esteemed industry players and research institutions to accelerate the future of sustainable mobility. Leveraging each partner's capabilities and resources, we can pioneer innovative solutions to transform the automotive sector and improve its environmental standards, creating a more sustainable ecosystem for the future,” said Mr. Lo Kien Foh, President and CEO of Continental Automotive Singapore.

“These partnerships are aligned with Continental's sustainability ambition, covering facets such as carbon neutrality, responsible value chains, and the creation of a circular economy,” added Mr. Lo.







MoU 1: Continental, NTU Singapore and Volkswagen Group Innovation seek to revolutionize EV charging

Volkswagen Group recognises that charging infrastructure and sustainable energy supply are fundamental pillars for advancing the shift toward future battery-electric mobility. Volkswagen Group Innovation is taking steps to accelerate the electric transition by collaborating with Continental-NTU Corporate Lab to explore smart energy management systems.

Through this partnership, the innovation division of the renowned German automaker will assess the potential advantages of dynamic pricing models in mitigating carbon emissions and reducing the stress on existing power systems. This collaborative research initiative seeks to leverage cutting-edge technologies to encourage electric vehicle charging during conventional off-peak hours or when renewable energy supply is abundant.

“Volkswagen Group Innovation remains steadfast in its dedication to advancing the Volkswagen Group's vision of becoming a leader in sustainable mobility and reaching net-neutrality by 2050. Through our Innovation Hub in Singapore, we actively engage in partnerships with leading innovators to testbed groundbreaking mobility technologies, with a strong emphasis on electric mobility solutions poised for global scalability. Our partnership with Continental and NTU Singapore exemplifies our commitment to cutting-edge innovations, such as dynamic pricing models for electric vehicle charging. In our collaboration, we harness the power of real-time data and artificial intelligence to explore pioneering methods for reducing charging emissions, setting new benchmarks in eco-conscious mobility,” said Mr. Petromil Petkov, Head of Innovation Hub Singapore.

“We are proud to work with Continental and NTU Singapore in their pioneering efforts. Our shared vision for a greener, more electrified tomorrow aligns perfectly with Volkswagen's global commitment to sustainable transportation. We are not only dedicated to embracing e-mobility by being among the first markets in the world to introduce a wide range of Volkswagen, Skoda and CUPRA electric vehicles, but also contributing to the infrastructure required to power them sustainably," said Dr. Kurt Leitner, Managing Director of Volkswagen Group Singapore, which hosts Volkswagen Group Innovation in the country.

MoU 2: Continental, CEA and NTU Singapore collaborate on solutions to improve circularity of automotive electronics

As part of Continental's commitment to achieving 100 per cent in closed resource and product cycles by 2050, company experts will be working with researchers to study sustainability in automotive electronics. Their investigation will be conducted at a research center in Singapore jointly run by the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) and NTU Singapore, called the NTU Singapore-CEA Alliance for Research in Circular Economy (SCARCE). Continental and SCARCE will study methods to improve circularity of PCBs in vehicles, such as eco-designs to facilitate used PCB disassembly and automated sorting of components with intelligent solutions such as machine learning.

“Powered by sophisticated software and equipped with more electronic controls, vehicles are becoming highly advanced and this reliance on technology will only continue to intensify. Electronics will play an indispensable role as cars of the future evolve into moving computers. As the industry manufactures more high-tech automotives, it is imperative that they consider the resulting environmental impacts. Together with Continental, we look forward to achieving greater circularity as we identify solutions and share recommendations to industrialize recycling of electronic waste,” said Dr. Jean Christophe Gabriel, Research Director, CEA and co-Director of SCARCE.



