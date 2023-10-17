ICRC Representatives Visit Azerbaijani Servicemen Detained By Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited two Azerbaijani citizens detained in Armenia in September this year, Ilaha Huseynova, head of the public relations department of the ICRC Baku office said, Trend reports.

"We regularly visit these people. Conditions are created for them to communicate with their families," Ilaha Huseynova added.

Due to limited visibility in unfavorable weather conditions, two servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003), went missing in April this year on the border of Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia.

Later it became known that they were captured in Armenia, where a fictitious trial was held over them, and a "decision" was made against Agshin Babirov, according to which he was sentenced to 11.6 years of imprisonment.