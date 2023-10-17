We Are Ready To Restore Railroad Connecting Azerbaijan With Its Nakhchivan - Armenian PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. We are ready to
restore the Meghri railroad connecting the southwestern regions of
Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
said at the European Parliament, Trend reports.
He emphasized that the establishment of transport and energy
communication is one of the main agendas of the peace agreement.
This road will allow not only Azerbaijan and Armenia, but also
Georgia and Iran, to gain access to Western markets.
Pashinyan also noted that Armenia is ready to sign a peace
agreement with Azerbaijan by the end of the year.
MENAFN17102023000187011040ID1107255320
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.