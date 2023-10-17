Azerbaijan Reveals COVID-19 Infections Reported Over Week Countrywide

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The
number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan
over the week (from October 9 through October 15) has been
announced, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of
Ministers told Trend .
A total of 249 new cases of coronavirus infection were
registered, 362 people recovered, 10 people died over the week.
In general, 833,799 cases of coronavirus infection
have been identified in Azerbaijan so far, of which 823,205 people
have been treated and recovered. The number of active COVID-19
patients is 247. To date, 10,347 people have died from
coronavirus.
In addition, 4,007 coronavirus tests have been
conducted in Azerbaijan, and a total of 7,696,360 coronavirus tests
have been conducted over the past week. No one in the country has
been vaccinated against COVID-19 over the last week.
In general, the total number of coronavirus vaccines
used in Azerbaijan to date has amounted to 13.9 million.
