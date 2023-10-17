Azerbaijan Upgrades Definition Of Banking Activity Directions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Types of banking
activities have been re-defined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the draft law on amendments to the Law of
the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Banks".
According to the draft law, banks may engage, if not prohibited
by a banking license obtained from the Central Bank, in the
following activities: clearing, payment services, including
settlement and cash services, organization of payment systems,
making payments on securities transactions; issuance of checks and
bills.
The document was put to the vote and adopted in the first
reading after discussion.
