Ukraine Restores 410 Medical Facilities Damaged By War

"As of mid-October 2023, 823 medical facilities have already been fully or partially restored in Ukraine. Of these, 410 facilities have been fully restored and another 413 have been partially restored. Most of the restored medical facilities are located in the Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions," the statement said.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that the process of restoring medical infrastructure is currently a priority for the state in order to provide citizens with access to medical care despite the war.

In total, during the full-scale war, the enemy damaged 1,449 medical facilities and completely destroyed another 190 facilities (beyond repair). The medical infrastructure of the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovs'k, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv regions suffered the greatest losses.

As reported, a new modular primary health care clinic has been set up in the Sumy region to replace the outpatient clinic destroyed by Russian invaders.