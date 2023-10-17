Seminar Held On Development Of Halal Industry Ecosystem In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Within the framework of the joint organization of the Ministry
of Economy, State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market
Control, Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), and
Islamic Development Bank a seminar on "Development of halal
industry ecosystem in Azerbaijan" holds, Azernews reports.
Mammad Abbasbeyli, head of the State Service for Antimonopoly
Control and Consumer Market Control, emphasized that the halal
economy is currently one of the fastest-growing economies in the
world and that the development of the halal industry ecosystem in
Azerbaijan creates additional opportunities to expand the
Azerbaijan export and tourism potential.
It was noted that the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and
Consumer Market Control, as an institution responsible for quality
infrastructure in the non-food sector of Azerbaijan, has all the
necessary competencies to actively participate in the creation of
the Halal quality system in Azerbaijan.
At the same time, the participants were informed about the steps
taken towards the development of quality infrastructure in
Azerbaijan in recent years, as well as the work carried out within
the framework of the "State Programme on Adaptation for 2023-2025.
National Standardisation System to international requirements".
Samer Elesawi, Head of the Islamic Development Bank's Centre of
Excellence based in Kuala Lumpur, stressed that the seminar is very
important in terms of learning from the current experiences of the
participating countries in the relevant field.
The event also heard from representatives from Turkiye and
Malaysia and gave presentations on the stages of development of the
halal ecosystem of the countries they represent.
Overall, the two-day workshop highlighted the ecosystem of the
halal industry, the event featured an exchange of ideas on the
successful experiences of Islamic Development Bank member countries
developing the ecosystem, and roundtable discussions with
representatives from the public and private sectors.
