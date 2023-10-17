President: Winning This Historic Victory In Such A Difficult Geographical Terrain Is Truly Unmatched

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Of course, every life is irreplaceable. However, the operations
of the second Karabakh war were planned so that we could minimize
our losses, and we achieved that. I want to say again that we
should always be indebted to them (martyrs – ed.). The younger
generation should always be educated in this spirit,” President
Ilham Aliyev said in a meeting with residents who moved to the city
of Fuzuli and members of the general public of the district on the
“Fuzuli City Day”, Azernews reports.
“Their (martyrs – ed.) heroism is unforgettable. Winning this
historic Victory in such a difficult geographical terrain is truly
unmatched. The enemy had taken all the heights. If you go in any
direction from here, you will see that almost every hill had their
post, battle station, several lines of defense, barbed wire and
mines. It took our soldiers a great deal of courage to break
through and advance under fire. This is something that probably
never happened in the world's military history. If it did, let them
tell us where. It didn't happen before, the people of Azerbaijan
did that,” the head of state pointed out.
