Leawo Hosts Halloween

Leawo is excited to knock on this Halloween door with the 2023 Halloween Giveaway Gift & 92% Off campaign . Running to November 15th, this limited-time event is the perfect opportunity for customers to turn their Halloween ideas into reality and make this season one to remember. It unveils a DVD Creator freebie, an upgrade offer about the Ultimate DVD Toolkit, the latest version of CleverGet All-In-One 13 as well as other multimedia software products to get a wonderful Halloween experience with small costs.

Prepare for Halloween of Fun - Free DVD Creator & 60% Ultimate DVD Toolkit

Get ready for Halloween before going out with this freebie DVD Creator , which can be received in the email box if the basic info is filled in on the campaign's page. It is used to turn 180+ formats of Halloween videos and photos to DVD with 40+ DVD menu templates at 6x speed. Meanwhile, the ultimate DVD toolkit including DVD Ripper, DVD Copy, DVD Creator, and DVD Cinavia Removal is helpful for decrypting/ripping/converting DVDs to video and burning video/photos to DVD content. Copy DVD or removing the specific protected watermark from the DVD is also supported. What's more, this lifetime plan requires only $63.92 after being discounted from 60% off.

Enjoy the Halloween Trail - from Rare Discounts on CleverGet Streaming Video Online

Benefit: up to 92% OFF

CleverGet All-In-One 13 comes with 35 modules to download and save online Halloween-related videos from YouTube, Amazon, Netflix, Apple TV+, Twitch, etc. more than 1000 sites. Whether Halloween-themed live streaming videos or movies and shows, CleverGet supports downloading them at up to 8K resolution according to the detected video source, with available multi-language subtitles and audio tracks for choice in original quality. People are glad to own the lifetime license at $219.95, saving $2878.3 from the original cost of $3098.25.

Happy Halloween and More - Up to 70% Off Comprehensive Package about Blu-ray/DVD/Video/Photo

- 70% Leawo All-in-1 Bundle. The most money-saving choice is this 29-in-1 package with Prof. Media 13 , Prof. DRM, PhotoIns, iTransfer, Music Recorder, Tunes Cleaner, UHD Driver Tool, and CleverGet Video Downloader contained. Customers are welcome to enjoy Halloween with a $173.89 payment for the 1-year plan of this versatile media solution package.

- 60% Ultimate Blu-ray Toolkit. Including Blu-ray Ripper , Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator, and Blu-ray Cinavia Removal, this toolkit is powerful in Blu-ray/DVD-related functions, like decryption, conversion, copy, and backup of Halloween Blu-ray/DVD videos. In this Halloween activity, it is offered at $143.92 instead of $369.89 for a lifetime plan.

- 60% Ultimate 4K/UHD Blu-ray Toolkit. It covers three tools: UHD Ripper, UHD Copy, and UHD Drive Tool. One of the most different points from above is that users can downgrade 4K/UHD Blu-ray drive firmware via this toolkit. The lifetime plan of this toolkit is available at the price of $123.94 now, while the original price tag is $309.85.

- 50% PhotoIns . As a 3-in-1 solution package, PhotoIns is well-performed in photo processing with an Al-powered technology approved. This package covers AI Photo Enhancer, Photo BG Remover, and Photo Enlarger. It can enhance photo quality automatically and fix image issues in batches, such as fixing exposure issues, removing haziness, creating beautiful skies, and beautifying portrait photos. Thus, users can spare no effort to edit those Halloween photos after taking this lifetime license for only $54.97 cost.

- 30% off Sitewide Coupon Bonus. These vouchers are valid until the date specified and can be used for any products purchased on Leawo. Plus, all the specific products or discounts can be viewed on Leawo's official site.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include DVD Copy, Blu-ray Creator, UHD Creator, Music Recorder, Video Converter, PhotoIns, iOSFix, Tunes Cleaner, Data Recovery, Transfer, and others for both Win and Mac platforms.