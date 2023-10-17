Japan, GCC Officials Agree Close Communication For Regional Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kiyoto Tsuji and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) envoys to Tokyo on Tuesday shared the view to continue close communication for regional stability, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

During their working lunch at the Omani Embassy in Tokyo, Tsuji affirmed that strengthening relations with the GCC countries is crucially important for Japan, the ministry said in a press release.

Tsuji said his participation in the working lunch is also meaningful to follow up on the Japan-GCC Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in September, expressing his hope to further develop relations with the GCC countries in a wide range of fields through such exchanges.

The official also noted that in view of the rapid deterioration of the Palestine-Israel situation, Japan is communicating with various stakeholders to calm the situation in order to prevent further escalation.

In response, the GCC diplomats expressed their desire for further enhancing Japan-GCC cooperation in various fields, including politics, economy, culture and people-to-people exchanges, pledging their continued efforts to strengthen the Japan-GCC relationship, according to the ministry. (end)

