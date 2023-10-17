(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific Recovers

















Australia and China stocks closed higher Tuesday for the first time in three days, while the New Zealand dollar weakened following an inflation reading, the first since the elections over the weekend.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 regained 381.26 points, or 1.2%, to 32,040.29.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng recouped 132.98 points, or 0.8%, to 17,773.34.

New Zealand's inflation rate hit a two-year low, coming in at 5.6% in the third quarter and down from 6% in the previous quarter.

The minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia detailed the central bank's rationale for holding its benchmark lending rates at 4.1% during its October monetary policy meeting, the fourth straight month that it has kept rates unchanged.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 reversed and headed north 12.8 points, or 0.4%, to 3,639.40.

Chinese tech giant Baidu on Tuesday announced a“significantly improved” version of its generative artificial intelligence model, Ernie 4.0, during an event in Beijing.

The firm also claimed Ernie 4.0's capabilities are on par with those of ChatGPT maker OpenAI's GPT-4 model.

China is set to report third-quarter gross domestic product on Wednesday along with other economic data points. Economists expect third-quarter GDP growth of 4.4%, according to a Reuters poll.

In other markets

In Taiwan, the Taiex dropped 9.69 points, or 0.1%, to 16,642.55.

In Korea, the Kospi index recovered 23.93 points, or 1%, 2,460.17.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index inched back up 7.94 points, or 0.3%, to 3,171.83.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 added 29.29 points, or 0.3%, to 11,214.37.

In Australia, the ASX 200 jumped 29.54 points, or 0.4%, to 7,026.56.























