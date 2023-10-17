Adaptavist & Monday Reveal How To Improve Productivity And Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UK, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Business transformation experts, Adaptavist , and work management leaders monday are hosting a new London Community Event to introduce businesses of all sizes to the benefits of using a cloud-based project management and collaboration platform via live demonstrations and best practices.

The monday Work OS is one of the best systems to help organisations manage every aspect of their work. Whether you're a company owner with a small team or an enterprise project manager juggling multiple projects, teams and vendors, Adaptavist and monday can show you how to streamline and automate workflows, collaborate more seamlessly, and reduce complexity – ultimately saving time and money.

WHO: Indre Gruzauskaite, Strategic Partnerships Manager at Adaptavist will welcome attendees and introduce guest speakers including:

- Guy Hirsch, Regional Director EMEA Partnerships, monday

- Chen Salomon, Director of Engineering, monday

- Amalia Rubino Muñoz, Product Marketing Manager, Adaptavist

- Rachel Legaspi, Lead Project Manager, Adaptavist

- Jimi Abbabiyi, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Kolekti (The Adaptavist Group)

- Reece Lander, Senior Software Engineer, Adaptavist

WHAT: A networking session of fun, discovery, food and music that will feature:

- Introduction to monday, highlighting the company's story and vision with the personal experience of the monday leadership team

- Live demonstration of the monday Work OS platform from Rachel Legaspi

- How to enhance your productivity & efficiency with monday Work OS

- Best practices and learnings from Adaptavist Product & Marketing Managers

- AI Panel discussion with experts from monday and the Adaptavist team

WHEN: Thursday, October 19, 2023 from 4.30pm – 8:00pm

WHERE: Adaptavist's London HQ, 28 Scrutton Street, London, EC2A 4RP

WHY: Network and gain inspiration from industry peers and experts. This event will bring together professionals, thought leaders, marketers and project management enthusiasts from throughout the UK to learn and share insights on how innovative project management and team collaboration tools can transform businesses and drive productivity.

