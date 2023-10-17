The Winners Of The 'MADE In New Jersey' Manufacturing Day Awards Are . . .

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NJMEP's 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day awards are an opportunity for manufacturers to be recognized as the Manufacturing of the Year (Small, Medium, and Large), Leaders in Life Sciences, and Innovator of the Year. The 'MADE in New Jersey' MFG Day awards also recognize Women's contribution to the manufacturing sector via the Rising Stars Awards and celebrate industry advocates with the 'MADE in NJ' Honor Roll.

“This event is one of the best opportunities to highlight the value of New Jersey manufacturing. 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day 2023 had such an incredible turnout, nearly a thousand manufacturing business leaders, supporters, legislators, and students came out to connect, learn about the industry, and celebrate the manufacturers that took home the amazing title, 'Manufacturer of the Year',” Peter Connolly, CEO, NJMEP said excitedly after the event on October 6th. He continued,“2023 brought more eyes to the industry than ever. Students were connecting with employers, manufacturers were securing critical resources to help their businesses thrive, and everyone genuinely enjoyed a fun day and basked in the knowledge that manufacturing is beginning to get the respect it deserves.“

The winners were announced live at the 11th Annual“Made in New Jersey” Manufacturing Day event in front of nearly a thousand industry influencers, professionals, partners, and legislators. This selection of manufacturing organizations and professionals represents the best and brightest the industry has to offer! See the list of award winners below:

'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day Award Winners



Manufacturer of the Year – Small | L-E-M Plastics & Supply Inc

Manufacturer of the Year – Medium | Bestwork Industries for the Blind, Inc.

Manufacturer of the Year – Large | Nipro Pharma Packaging

Leaders in Life Sciences | Weiss-Aug Group

Rising Stars Award | Micaela B. Alvarez (Universal Nutrition) Innovator of the Year | Case Medical, Inc

'MADE in NJ' Honor Roll



Senator Michael Testa Jr., NJ 1st Legislative District

Pravina Raghavan, Director, Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Program

Christina Renna, President & CEO, Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey

Dr. Anthony J. Iacono, President, County College of Morris

Aaron Fichtner, President, New Jersey Council of County Colleges

Steven Gerber, Esq., Secretary Emeritus, NJMEP Robert Loderstat, CEO Emeritus, NJMEP



'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day takes place each year on the first Friday of October. Next year on October 4th, NJMEP will once again host this critical day to celebrate the industry. Nominations for the 2024 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day awards will open in February 2024 on NJMEP . Every New Jersey manufacturer will once again have the opportunity to nominate themselves for a chance to take home these prestigious titles in the new year.

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $8 billion in value.

Contact:

Michael Womack | Sr. Marketing & Communications Manager



Tel. 973-747-5491

njmep

NJMEP





Tags MADE in New Jersey Manufacturing Business MFG Day MADE in NJ New Jersey Related Links