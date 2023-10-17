New Final Bond Terms For The Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus Dated 11 July 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Danish Ship Finance issues new fixed rate non-callable bullet bond (SCB) with maturity date 19 October 2026.
In connection with the opening of new ISINs under the Danish Ship Finance A/S base prospectus dated 11 July 2023, as supplemented by the supplement to the base prospectus dated 30 August 2023, Danish Ship Finance issues new Final Bond Terms.
The Final Bond Terms are stated below.
The Danish Ship Finance A/S base prospectus dated 11 July 2023, including the supplement thereto and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download on Danish Ship Finance A/S' website at .
| ISIN
| Capital Centre
| Currency
| Opening date
| Maturity
| DK0004133725
| Capital Centre A
| EUR
| 19 October 2023
| 19 October 2026
Questions may be addressed to Head of Funding and Investor Relations, Jonas Kau, tel +45 3333 9333,
