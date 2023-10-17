Agricultural Films Market Worth US$25.1 Billion By 2031 | TMR Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agricultural Films Market

Rise in focus on maximizing agriculture output and changing climate conditions are projected to boost the agricultural films market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global Agriculture Films Market size is projected to reach USD 25.1 billion by 2031 from its value USD 12.3 billion in 2021, at CAGR of 7.4% during forecast period. The agricultural films market is anticipated to notice an attainable high CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. The market is segmented by type, application, and region. Among product applications, the mulch film segment accounted for the major market share in the agricultural films market.The influence of agricultural films on the protection of soil and the indirect effect on crop owing to soil moisture conservation and decrease in weed growth is driving the adoption of mulching using films as a standard practice in progressive agriculture. The popularity of greenhouse films in agriculture is projected to help the market to retain a high growth over the forecast period and the silage segment is estimated to have a greater market potential owing to its beneficial properties.Obtaining a PDF sample for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence –Agricultural films refer to polymeric films that are used to safeguard crops from pests and enhance the overall quality of the produce. Their usage ensures reduced growing time, optimal utilization of the harvest and protection of the soil from adverse weather conditions as well asthe proliferation of weeds. Apart from this, these films are utilized to regulate humidity levels in crop fields in an efficient manner. Some of the most commonly employed agricultural films include mulch, silage and geomembrane films that are widely characterized by enhanced durability and optical properties.Lists out all the prominent companies operating in the Agriculture Films Market. They are as follows:.BASF SE.Berry Global Inc..Exxon Mobil Corporation.DowDuPont.Ab Rani Plast Oy.RPC Group PLC..NOVAMONT S.P.A..RKW Group.AGRIPOLYANE.Trioplast Industrier AB.POLIFILM GROUPFeel free to ask any questions before making a purchase of this report-The global agricultural films market has witnessed significant developments that have reshaped the industry landscape. Here are some key milestones:.Exxon Mobil's Breakthrough in Flexible Films (June 22, 2022):Exxon Mobil Corporation made a groundbreaking introduction with its metallocene linear low-density polyethylene (mLLDPE) high-performance flexible films. These films were designed to cater to a wide range of applications, including packaging, agriculture, and industrial uses. What sets them apart is their remarkable ability to strike a balance between stiffness, toughness, and ease of processing. This innovation not only addresses the challenge of low toughness found in conventional coextruded structures but also offers consumers a more cost-effective solution. These films simplify applications without compromising performance, opening doors for increased efficiency throughout the value chain..CNH Industrial N.V.'s Acquisition of Raven Industries, Inc. (November 30, 2021):On November 30, 2021, CNH Industrial N.V. made a significant move by acquiring Raven Industries, Inc., a renowned provider of precision agriculture technology. Raven Industries specializes in precision agriculture technology, high-performance specialty films, and aerospace and defense services. This acquisition marked a strategic step towards enhancing CNH Industrial's capabilities in the agriculture sector.Please feel free to contact our analyst if you have any questions before making a decision to buy this report –Market Segmentation.ProductoLDPEoLLDPEoHDPEoEVA/EBAoReclaimsoOthers Films.ApplicationoGreenhouseoMulchingoSilageRegions CoveredoNorth AmericaoLatin AmericaoEuropeoAsia PacificoMiddle East & AfricaMore Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Superhydrophobic Coatings Market - Market Status,Growth,Trends and OutlookTitanium Dioxide Market - Market Analysis On Future Development

