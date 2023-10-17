Cloud Application Programming Interface Market Profit-Sources Analysis Report 2023-2029 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) “Market Intelligence Data That Adds Flavour To Your Success”

The Global Cloud Application Programming Interface Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report provides an analysis of the Cloud Application Programming Interface Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth.

Cloud Application Programming Interface Market Size was valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2022. The Cloud API market industry is projected to grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.8 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3% during the forecast period (2023 – 2029). The growing adoption of cloud computing services in several end-use industries, rising demand for technologically advanced services among migrating industries, demand for high operational efficiency & DevOps automation to reduce the time-to-market of a product launch are few of the market drivers that are expected to fuel the market growth of Cloud API.

Apigee Corporation, Google, Scale Inc., Microsoft, SAP SE, CA Technologies, TIBCO Mashrey, International Business Machine Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Axway Software SA and other Prominent players.

April 2020: Google announced the launch of the general availability of cloud healthcare API, a service that facilitates the exchange of data between healthcare applications and solutions built on google cloud.

Cloud Application Programming Interface Market ( By Types ):

Windows API

Linux API

Others

Cloud Application Programming Interface Market ( By Application ):

Retail Industry

Medical Insurance

IT and Telecommunications

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Other

The key regions covered in the Cloud Application Programming Interface market report are North America ,

Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa . It also covers

key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy,

Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia,

Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia,

U.A.E, etc.

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2022; Forecast period ** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

