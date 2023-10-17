Global ADAS Market Size, Share & Forecasts, 2030 By Mobility Foresights Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) In the ever-evolving world of automotive technology, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) have emerged as a game-changer.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are a suite of technologies integrated into vehicles to enhance safety, efficiency, and the overall driving experience. These systems offer a range of features, from adaptive cruise control to automated emergency braking, making vehicles smarter and safer.

This growth can be attributed to several key factors:

Safety Concerns: The increasing focus on road safety and the need to reduce accidents has driven the adoption of ADAS technologies.

Regulatory Mandates: Governments worldwide are implementing regulations that encourage the use of safety technologies in vehicles.

Consumer Demand: Informed consumers are increasingly seeking vehicles with advanced safety features, boosting the market.

KEY FINDINGS

Lower light vehicle production levels globally has started to weigh on ADAS suppliers` balance sheets faster than expected. Continued weakness in Europe and China auto production, particularly in the Q1-2021, due to CoronaVirus concerns and chip shortage is a new threat to ADAS market.Upcoming new product launches with inclusion of ADAS are an important growth driver in this declining auto production environment. Adoption of many new ADAS technologies is driven by the sharpening of the present EU NCAP requirements and much stricter 2025 legislation. It is significantly driving the list of comfort features and ADAS content per vehicle.In September 2021, ZF launched the next generation 77 GHz mid-range radar with China's Dongfeng Motor. It will combine the company's S-Cam 4.8 camera for advanced driver assist on the 2021 Dongfeng Aeolus Yixuan MAX systemContinental sanctioned the construction of a new unit in New Braunfels, Texas. The primary motive of the new unit is to extend the capacity for the production of ADAS systems with radar sensors and cameras. The company also launched a new system solution for safer automated driving.





KEY COMPONENTS OF THE ADAS MARKET

The ADAS market is multifaceted, with numerous components contributing to its dynamism. Some of the key components include:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC): ACC automatically adjusts a vehicle's speed to maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle ahead, reducing the need for constant manual speed adjustments.

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Systems: LDW systems monitor a vehicle's position within the lane and alert the driver if they unintentionally drift out of the lane.

Automated Emergency Braking (AEB): AEB systems can detect an impending collision and apply the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time, significantly reducing the risk of accidents.





MAJOR PLAYERS IN THE ADAS INDUSTRY

Several key players dominate the ADAS industry, continuously innovating and driving the market forward:

Bosch: Bosch is a global leader in ADAS technologies, offering a wide range of solutions, from adaptive cruise control to automated parking.

Continental AG: Continental AG specializes in ADAS solutions that focus on safety, automation, and information management, enhancing the driving experience.

Delphi Technologies: Delphi Technologies is known for its advanced ADAS technologies, including sensors, software, and systems that make vehicles safer and more efficient.





TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

The ADAS industry is marked by continuous technological advancements:

Sensor Fusion: Sensor fusion technology combines data from various sensors such as radar, cameras, and LiDAR to provide a more comprehensive view of the vehicle's surroundings.

Autonomous Driving Integration: ADAS technologies are evolving to enable higher levels of automation, paving the way for autonomous driving.

Cybersecurity: With increasing connectivity, cybersecurity has become a significant focus to protect ADAS systems from potential threats.





THE ROAD AHEAD

The future of the Global ADAS Market is promising, with several trends and developments on the horizon:

AI Integration: Artificial intelligence will play a more significant role in making ADAS systems smarter and more adaptable to various driving scenarios.

Regulatory Changes: Governments worldwide are expected to implement stricter safety regulations, further boosting the ADAS market.

Market Expansion: The adoption of ADAS technologies is expected to expand beyond passenger cars to commercial vehicles and two-wheelers.





