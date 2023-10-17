Global Automotive LED Lighting Market Size, Share & Forecasts, 2030 By Mobility Foresights Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Automotive LED lighting is a crucial aspect of modern vehicle design and functionality. It encompasses various lighting applications, including headlights, taillights, interior lighting, and more, all of which offer significant advantages over traditional lighting technologies.





KEY INSIGHTS

LED headlamps are and will remain the biggest revenue generating segment (~60%) in global automotive LED lighting market

Due to the simplicity in implementation of LEDs in design, and lower price compared to headlights, more OEMs have introduced LEDs in the tail lamps

The price variation from a conventional headlamp to LED headlamp ranges from 2x to 4x. It depends on the percentage of LED content in the headlamp.

If those are full LEDs then the price may vary up to 4 times and in case of partial LED about 2-2.5 times

High range MPVs and SUVs have LEDs for various lighting purposes such as reading lamps, glove-box lamps, map lamps, trunk lamps and ambient lighting. An important growth driver for the market

Request for Sample@





RECENT DEVELOPMENT

Osram has launched the LEDriving HL Premium Lamps in India. This LED Lamp helps the driver to see clearly because of the white lights and beam patterns present in it.

It enhances the quality of the light with bright and proper view which makes it easy for the driver to react to the hazards.

Laser Light : Nearly at the same time that the first series-production cars with laser headlights, the BMW i8 and Audi R8 LMX were introduced.

The groundbreaking laser light technology was developed with significant assistance from OSRAM.

The XB LED headlights from Morimoto were created expressly to provide the advantages of LED lighting while keeping the appearance of conventional halogen bulbs.

The XB LED headlights resemble traditional halogen headlights in appearance thanks to their clear glass and black housing.

Inventronics produces a variety of LED drivers under the EUD Series brand. These drivers are made to offer effective and dependable power solutions for applications using LED lights.

The EUD Series drivers are becoming more and more well-liked in the lighting business because to their cutting-edge features and premium build.

J.W. Speaker is the newest LED lighting partner of UK Automotive Products (UKAP), a prominent automotive LED lighting provider for commercial vehicles.

This new collaboration will give UKAP customers access to J.W. Speaker's extensive portfolio of LED lighting solutions, including signal, combination, work, warning, and forward lighting for autobody builders, custom vehicle modification, and factories for commercial vehicles, cars, and motorcycles.





Browse Full Market Research Report with TOC –





TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

The adoption of LED lighting in the automotive industry has been accompanied by several technological advancements:

Adaptive Lighting Systems: LED lights can be integrated into adaptive lighting systems that adjust the light beam's intensity and direction based on driving conditions, enhancing safety.

Matrix LED Headlights: Matrix LED headlights use an array of individually controlled LEDs to provide precise and dynamic lighting patterns, improving visibility without blinding other drivers.

Smart Lighting: LED lighting systems can be integrated with vehicle sensors and communication networks, allowing for advanced features like automatic high beams and road condition awareness.





Find Trending Reports:

Global Automotive Array market

Global Automotive chip wafer market

Global LED headlight resin market

Global LED lens Liquid silicone rubber market





About Mobility Foresights ,

We are among the very few market research firms globally, specialized in mobility domain(s). Our zone of research entails automotive, aerospace, marine, locomotive, logistics and construction & agricultural equipment. We deal in syndicated research, custom research and consumer research for all the above domains mentioned.

We envision the future of mobility every single day, following mobility domains is not just our profession rather it's our passion. We are here, just to serve you in the most ideal way and your fulfillment is above everything else. Know More –



