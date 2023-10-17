Innovations Transforming The Roofing Landscape: Iot, Drones, And Advanced Materials

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roofing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global roofing market, valued at $78 billion in 2022, is projected to grow to $116.4 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The market analysis highlights key segments, including asphalt shingles and metal roofing, which are expected to experience substantial growth.
Market Trends and Opportunities
Asphalt Shingles Growth: The asphalt shingles segment is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR, reaching $35.8 billion by the end of the analysis period. Asphalt shingles are a popular roofing choice due to their cost-effectiveness and durability. Metal Roofing Expansion: The metal roofing segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the next eight years. Metal roofing offers long-term performance and is increasingly chosen for its sustainability and energy efficiency.
Regional Insights
U.S. Market: The roofing market in the U.S. is estimated at $18 billion in 2022. China's Growth: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a market size of $26 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2030. Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are expected to grow at 3.6% and 4.3%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within Europe, is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Key Competitors
The roofing market features 128 featured competitors. Some of the key players include:
Carlisle Companies, Inc. Atlas Roofing Corporation American Hydrotech, Inc. Axter Ltd. ARTWOOD SRL Alton Industrial Pty Limited Arkistruct Pty Ltd Blachotrapez Architectural Panels Pty Ltd Asc Profiles, Inc. Bilka Steel SRL Alliance Design and Development Group, Inc. Agway Metals Inc. Boato International S.P.A. Con Socio Unico Aluform System GmbH & Company KG
Economic Outlook
The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected in the near term. While various challenges persist, including geopolitical uncertainties and inflation concerns, countries and governments are adapting to weather these challenges.
New technologies such as AI, machine learning, renewables, and quantum technologies are expected to drive incremental growth and value to the global GDP in the coming years. The short-term economic landscape presents a mix of challenges and opportunities for both consumers and investors, with resilient and adaptable businesses poised to seize opportunities.
What`s New?
Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories An Introduction to Roofing Types of Roofing Products Asphalt Shingles Metal Roofing Elastomeric Roofing Built-up Roofs Roofing Tiles Modified Bitumen Plastic Roofing Other Types of Roofing Wood Slate Roofs Cold-Applied Roofing and Waterproofing Systems Liquid-Applied Monolithic Membrane Systems Single Ply Roofing Felts Polyurethane Roofing Systems Roofing Materials: Improving Strength, Durability and Energy Efficiency of Residential and Non-Residential Buildings Residential Sector Fuels Demand for Roofing Products Roofing Materials Market by Application (in %) for 2019 Asphalt Shingles Remain the Most Popular Roofing Material, Metal Roofs Find Acceptance Asian Economies Spearhead Growth in the Global Roofing Market COVID-19 Impacts Construction Industry, Affecting Prospects in Roofing Market Supply Chain Disruptions Companies to Gear up to Face the Crisis World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022 Global Construction Output % Change in Advanced and Emerging Economies for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 Building Renovations & Reroofing: Key Revenue Contributors in Developed Markets Global Residential Re-Roofing Market Share Breakup (in %) by Type: 2019 US Reroofing Market: Breakdown of Major Reasons for Reroofing (in %) for 2019 Investments in Infrastructure Projects Support Market Demand Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040 Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040 Roofing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Recent Market Activity Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Perennial Need for Roofing in Buildings Drives Healthy Demand for Roofing Materials Major Roofing Technology Trends Summarized Dark and Reflective Surfaces Fireproof Roofing Green Roofing Insulated Roofing Cool Roofing Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Solar Roofing Living Roof Metal Roofing Roofing Colors Roofing Tiles Slate Roof TPO Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Elastomeric and Plastic Roofing Flat Roofs Membranes-based Flat Roofing Seamless Gutter Rising Significance of Environment-Friendly and Technologically-Advanced Roofing Solutions: The Fundamental Growth Driver Sustainable Roofing Solutions Gain Popularity Concerns over Increasing Heat and Smog in Urban Centers Necessitate Advanced Roofing Solutions A Glance at Select Environment-Friendly Options for Roofing Materials Surge in Energy Consumption and the Resultant Need for Energy Efficient Roofing Drives Demand for Insulated Roofs Projected Global Energy Consumption in Quad Btu: 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045 and 2050 Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035 US Energy Consumption by Sector (in Trillion Btu) for the Period 2015-2019 Climate Change and Increasing Global Temperatures Fuel Demand for Roof Insulation Growing Need to Achieve Sustainability and Cost Savings Propels Demand for Green Building Materials Green Roofing Technologies Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential Solar Ready Roofs Energy-Efficient Asphalt Shingles Reflective Roof Coatings Lighter Roofing Shades Find Favor Despite Competition from Alternative Roofing Materials, Asphalt Shingles Continue to Maintain the Lead Innovations in Asphalt Roofing Support Segment Growth Hybrid Asphalt Roof Systems Find Widespread Application Shingle Recycling Gathers Momentum Newer Roofing Alternatives Emerge as Replacements for Conventional Materials Recyclability, Sound-Proof and Durability Attributes Drive Widespread Adoption of Rubber Roofing Recycled Rubber Roofing Shingles Emerge as Eco-Friendly and Cost Effective Options Select Rubber Roofing Systems for Commercial and Residential Buildings Rubber Roofing Shingles Make the Process of Roof Repair Easier Rubber Roofing Types for Various Buildings Longer Life, Fireproof, and Multiple Other Benefits Support Demand for Metal Roofing Production Process of Metal Roofs Training and Field Supervision Gain Importance Roofing Tiles Market: Residential Construction Activity Determines Growth Trends Concrete: A Timeless Roofing Material Built-Up Roofing Systems Face Various Operational, Technological, and Economic Hurdles Myriad Benefits Drive Demand for Fiberglass Roofing Solutions Cold Applied Roofing System: An Ideal Option in High-Rise Buildings Cold-Liquid-Applied Membranes: The Next Generation Roof Waterproofing Technology Demographic and Economic Trends Influence Roofing Demand Dynamics Urbanization Trend World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050 Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050 Ballooning Global Population World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100 Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050 Burgeoning Middle Class Population Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030 Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 Innovations & Technology Advancements Transform Roofing Landscape Advancements in Shingles Drive Considerable Improvements in Efficiency, Aesthetics and Ease of Installation Recent Innovations in Asphalt Roofing Systems Cool Roof Asphalt Shingles Enhanced Polymer-Modified Asphalt Shingles Smog Absorbing Shingles Rooftop Shingles to Tap the Sun's Power Weathering Steel: A Key Innovation in Steel Roofing Market Screwless Metal Roofing Systems Lightweight Installation Approach for Slate Roofs SURE-STICKT: A Self-Adhered Roofing Membrane Integrating PVC Roof Membranes with Solar Panels for Flat Roofs Advanced Solar Solutions for Roofing Applications Roof-Integrated Solar Systems Select Rooftop Solar Technologies BIPV for Rooftops BIPV Vs BAPV Novel Techniques for Roof Repairs Tensile Fabrics Find Acceptance in Roofing Market Nonwovens Assume an Increasingly Important Role Wood Replacements Futuristic Roofing Materials Technologies Roofing and the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Drones: The Next Big Thing for the Roofing Industry How Drones Work Time-saving Technology Drones: A Safer Solution? Comprehensive Reporting with Diagrams Expanding Applications of Drone Technology Roofing Software Solutions Continue to Evolve Roofing Companies Use Advanced Technologies for Safety Stringent Standards and Regulatory Compliance: Major Challenges for Roofing Industry Other Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Roofing Materials Fixing the Asbestos Asphyxiation: Nations Ought to Wake Up to the Alarming Problem
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
