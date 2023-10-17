Power Distribution Unit Market Expected To Reach $7.9 Billion By 2030 | Registering A CAGR Of 6.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Power Distribution Unit Market Insight

Power Distribution Unit Market Research Report for Complete Analysis of Current Scenario

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A power distribution unit (PDU) serves as a tool to manage electrical power within a data center. The primary purpose of these basic PDUs is to supply standard electrical outlets for data center equipment, and they lack the functionality for monitoring or remote access. On the other hand, advanced PDUs offer the capability for real-time monitoring and remote access.

The power distribution unit market size was valued at $4.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

Importance of PDUs in data centers:

PDUs play a crucial role in data centers as they are integral in overseeing, transmitting, and controlling the distribution of power to IT equipment.

Improved management:

PDUs can monitor, control, and manage power usage in server farms, whether on-site or from a remote location. This functionality results in improved facility efficiency and reliability, leading to reduced operational costs and an overall improvement in performance.

Additionally, by integrating outlet-level power metering and trend reports, PDUs can identify and automatically initiate the rebooting of systems that have experienced failures, thereby eliminating the requirement for experts to physically visit the site. Furthermore, PDUs offer the capability to remotely power down idle IT equipment, contributing to energy conservation and a reduced carbon footprint.

Power controlling and monitoring:

PDUs offer the ability to monitor power usage within data centers and identify power-related problems. IT administrators can also closely track power consumption at the equipment or PDU level using customizable parameters and receive alerts before issues arise, enabling them to address these concerns promptly. This proactive approach to power monitoring ensures the efficient operation of mission-critical systems.

Better power and cost efficiency:

PDUs perform real-time measurements of voltage, current, power, and energy consumption. Additionally, they integrate with Data Center Infrastructure Management tools to generate reports illustrating power usage trends within the facility and to issue warnings in the case of unexpected events, thereby enhancing overall operational awareness.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

The power distribution unit market is segmented on the basis of type, phase, end-use industry, and region. By type, the power distribution unit market is classified into metered, monitored, switched, and basic. By phase, it is bifurcated into single and three. By end-use industry, it is divided into IT & telecom, healthcare, government & defense, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and others. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The power distribution unit market share is analyzed across all the regions and countries.

Competitive Analysis:

The Power Distribution Unit industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Power Distribution Unit market include,

Eaton

Powertek

Leviton

Schneider Electric

Vertiv group Nvent

Siemens

Siemon

Raritan

Cyber Power systems

Inquiry before Buying:

Key Findings Of The Study:

- The report outlines the current power distribution unit market trends and future scenario of the power distribution unit market from 2021 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

- The power distribution unit market size is provided in terms of revenue.

- On the basis of type, the metered segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- On the basis of phase, the three-phase segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- On the basis of the end-use industry, the IT & Telecom segment garnered a 20.0% share in 2020 in terms of revenue.

- On the basis of type, the metered segment garnered a share of 27.0% in 2020 in terms of revenue.

- On the basis of region, North America garnered a share of 37.3% in 2020 in terms of revenue.

