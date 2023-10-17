Turkish Airlines Pax Increase By 9.2Pc In September, Reaches 7.9M

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Turkish Airlines announced its September 2023 traffic results that show the number of passengers carried by the airline reached 7.9 million, increasing by 9.2 per cent compared to the same period of 2022.

The airline also announced that the international load factor was 84.6 per cent during the period while domestic load factor was 87.3 per cent.

The number of international to international passengers carried by the airline increased by 14.6 per cent from 2.3 million in 2022 to 2.7 million in this period.

Cargo carried during the period of September 2023 increased by 3.4 per cent to 150.3 thousand tonnes from 145.4 thousand tonnes in the same period of 2022.

As per the airline's January to September 2023 traffic results, the total number of passengers increased by 18.6 per cent to 63.9 million compared to the same period of 2022.

The number of international to international passengers carried increased by 31.2 per cent to 22.4 million from 17.1 million in the same period of 2022.

The total load factor increased by 3.4 points to 83.1 per cent compared to the same period of 2022. International load factor was 82.9 per cent while domestic load factor was 84.9 per cent.

Cargo carried during this period decreased by 5.7 per cent to 1,187 thousand tonnes from 1,259 thousand tonnes in the same period of 2022.

By the end of September 2023, the number of aircraft in the fleet was 429, further mentioned the airline in its announcement.

T