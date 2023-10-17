Power Plant Control System Market Is Expected To Reach $10.4 Billion By 2030 | Registering A CAGR Of 3.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Power Plant Control System Market Insight

Research Report to Understand the Demographical Landscape of the Power Plant Control System Market

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nowadays, nearly all power plants are using automation. The most important part of thermal power plants is controlled from the control room. The control systems have a high system dependability due to the presence of redundant CPU data processing modules, network modules, and power units. The CPU module also has a significant self-diagnostics function.

In the case of an outage, the system will automatically transition to the redundant modules without a disruption to device operation. In addition, the source of the trouble is displayed so that corrective action can be taken at once. This control device could be very easy to understand and use. It improves productivity and supports the plant operation.

The global power plant control system market size was valued at $7.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $10.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2030.

Power plant control systems are used to keep power plants in control and seamless functioning. Some of the primary uses for them are as follows.

Monitoring and control of processes:

Control systems continuously monitor and control all the different parts of a power plant, like fuel delivery, burning, steam production, and electricity production. They adjust parameters like temperatures, pressures, flows, and power to make sure everything runs smoothly and efficiently.

Equipment safety:

Control systems play a critical role in safeguarding equipment from damage and keeping workers safe. They monitor critical parameters and carry out safety techniques to prevent equipment failure, overheating, overpressure, and other potential risks.

Fault detection and diagnostics:

Control systems use advanced algorithms and statistics analytics to identify faults, exceptions, and malfunctions of systems or procedures in real-time and offer operators actual time troubleshooting and diagnostics.

Load management and grid integrations:

Power plant control systems adjust power generation to meet the grid's needs. They help keep the electrical grid stable, control frequency, and synchronize with the grid.

Energy efficiency and performance:

Control systems improve the performance and efficiency of power plant operations by enhancing the production of energy while reducing the consumption of fuel and emissions. Control systems utilize advanced control methods, including model-based control models and algorithms.

The power plant control system industry is segmented on the basis of component, plant type, application, solution, and region.

On the basis of components, the power plant control system market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of plant type, it is divided into coal, oil, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, renewables, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into boiler & auxiliaries' control, generator excitation & electrical control, turbine & auxiliaries control system, and others). On the basis of the solution, it is categorized into supervisory control & data acquisition, plant asset management, distributed control system, programmable logic controller, and plant lifecycle management. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competitive Analysis:

The Power Plant Control System industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Power Plant Control System market include,

Schneider Electric

Endress+Hauser

Omron, Rockwell

Emerson

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

ABB

Siemens

General Electric

Key findings of the study:

- By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2020 in terms of volume

- As per global power plant control system market analysis, by component, the hardware segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

- On the basis of the solution, the Distributed Control System (DCS) segment holds the largest market share in 2020 in terms of value.

- On the basis of application, the turbine & auxiliaries control system segment is anticipated to witness the highest market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

- On the basis of plant type, the coal segment is anticipated to witness the highest market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

