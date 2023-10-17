Blue Raven Solar Added To The Top Ten Of Mountainwest Capital Network's 2023 Utah 100

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) For a sixth year, Blue Raven Solar is one of the top 100 fastest growing companies in Utah.

- Brendan Hahn, CROOREM, UTAH, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The 2023 MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) Utah 100 has once again named Blue Raven Solar as one of the top ten fastest-growing companies in Utah. The company was honored at the annual Utah 100 Awards program at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City for a sixth year in a row.Aiming to acknowledge the impacts of local businesses on the economy, the MWCN's exclusive awards program recognizes professional service providers, entrepreneurs, and investors.“In a rapidly growing industry, it is exciting to be moving forward with this much momentum. Solar energy is the future, and this is a testament to that,” says Brendan Hahn, Chief Revenue Officer of Blue Raven Solar.Blue Raven Solar provides homeowners with the best solar technology while saving on their utility bills, with a mission to make lives better. In nine years, the company has grown from three to over 3,000 team members nationwide and has become a top solar company in the U.S.Recipients of the Utah 100 were chosen by the percentage of revenue increase of each company between 2018 and 2022.“The businesses on this year's list have shown a remarkable capacity for delivering value to their customers while remaining agile as they navigate national economic challenges,” says Jason Roberts, Chair of the MWCN Utah100 committee.About MountainWest Capital NetworkMountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is the largest business networking organization in Utah, consisting of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators. MWCN seeks to promote and recognize business growth and capital development throughout the state with a variety of award programs and activities.About Blue Raven SolarBlue Raven Solar, a SunPower Company, was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company's mission is“to make homeowners' lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunities to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.###

Mitchel Hoffman

Blue Raven Solar

+1 385-265-1042

email us here