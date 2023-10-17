Hotel Industry In India: Size, Share & Forecasts, 2030 By Mobility Foresights Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) In the vibrant tapestry of India's tourism landscape, the hotel industry plays a pivotal role.

India's hotel industry is a fascinating mix of tradition and modernity, offering diverse accommodations that cater to the needs of both domestic and international travelers. The industry encompasses a wide spectrum of hotels, ranging from luxurious five-star properties to budget-friendly options.

Several factors contribute to this industry's remarkable growth:

Tourism Boom: India's rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes continue to attract tourists from around the world, creating a sustained demand for accommodation.

Business Travel: The rapid growth of the business sector has led to an increased demand for hotels, particularly in major cities and business hubs.

Government Initiatives: The Indian government's push for tourism and hospitality through initiatives like“Incredible India” has bolstered the industry.

KEY FINDINGS

Majority of the new hotels are now being built in tier-2 cities, outskirts of tier-1 cities and less explored leisure destinations. Going by Pre- COVID announcements in June 2019-March 2020, Radisson India has one of the biggest pipelines in the Industry of ~1,900 roomsIHCL remains the market leader by a significant margin accounting for more than 38% market share in 2019 but its revenues have grown at just 1.4% CAGR in past 5 yearsLemon tree and Chalet Hotels have grown their revenue at ~18% and 17% CAGR respectively in past 5 years





KEY PLAYERS IN THE INDIAN HOTEL INDUSTRY

The Indian hotel industry is marked by a multitude of hotel chains, from traditional to modern. Some key players include:

Taj Hotels

Taj Hotels is a legendary brand known for its opulent and luxurious properties. They offer a blend of heritage, culture, and unparalleled hospitality.

Oberoi Hotels and Resorts

Oberoi Hotels and Resorts are renowned for their world-class service and elegance. They are a symbol of luxury and fine living.

ITC Hotels

ITC Hotels combine luxury with sustainable practices. Their responsible luxury initiative sets them apart as environmentally conscious hoteliers.





EMERGING TRENDS AND INNOVATIONS

The Indian hotel industry has embraced numerous trends and innovations:

Eco-friendly Initiatives

Hotels are increasingly adopting eco-friendly practices, from using solar energy to waste reduction, to appeal to eco-conscious travelers.

Technology Integration

Digital check-ins, mobile keys, and in-room technology are becoming standard to enhance guest experiences.

Boutique and Theme Hotels

Boutique and theme hotels provide unique and immersive stays, offering travelers something beyond the conventional.





THE ROAD AHEAD

The future of the Indian hotel industry is promising, with several developments on the horizon:

Health and Safety: The industry will continue to prioritize health and safety, especially in the post-pandemic era.

Rural and Offbeat Destinations: The rising interest in offbeat destinations will create opportunities for hotels in lesser-explored regions.

Online Bookings: The trend of online bookings and direct hotel reservations is set to grow, with a focus on personalization and loyalty programs.

