Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Is Forecast To Expand At A CAGR Of 5.6% By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Worldwide sales of automotive curtain airbags are valued at US$ 206.8 million in 2022, and the market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach US$ 358.4 million by 2032 demand for safe and secured vehicles has led to an expansion in the demand for airbags across the world. Also, the imposition of safety regulations in the automotive industry by several governments is propelling market growth. Manufacturers are also installing advanced features to provide enhanced safety to passengers in case of an accident.

Autoliv Inc.

Takata Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Kolon Industries Inc.

Toray Industries Inc. Delphi Automotive Plc.

Key partners in Market including industry players, policymakers, and financial backers in different nations have been persistently realigning their systems and ways to deal with carry out them to take advantage of new open doors. Numerous lately have updated their procedures to stay coordinated in the setting of overall disturbances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Automotive Curtain Airbag Market

The global automotive curtain airbag market is fragmented and competitive in nature, owing to the existence of numerous regional and global players. Mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships, and new product development are being adopted by leading companies. These developments have resulted in the emergence of advanced automotive curtain airbags.



Continental AG, in 2019, announced the expansion of its business to India in order to develop airbag control units. These airbags are designed on SPEED, which is the Safety Platform for Efficient & Economical Design, a modular safety platform matching all the requirements of the market Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., in 2020, acquired the semiconductor division of Hyundai Autron. This acquisition is expected to provide the capability to develop semiconductors for the automotive industry and supply them system controls on a systematic basis.

Fact has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers in the automotive curtain airbag market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Automotive Curtain Airbag Industry Research by Category



Automotive Curtain Airbag Market by Coating Type :



Neoprene Coated Automotive Curtain Airbags



Silicone Coated Automotive Curtain Airbags

Non-coated Automotive Curtain Airbag

Automotive Curtain Airbag Market by Yarn Type :



Nylon Automotive Curtain Airbags

Polyester Automotive Curtain Airbags

Automotive Curtain Airbag Market by Vehicle Type :



Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Curtain Airbag Market by Sales Channel :



OEMs Aftermarket

Regional analysis includes



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

