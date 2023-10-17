Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Is Forecast To Expand At A CAGR Of 5.6% By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
Worldwide sales of automotive curtain airbags are valued at US$ 206.8 million in 2022, and the market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach US$ 358.4 million by 2032 demand for safe and secured vehicles has led to an expansion in the demand for airbags across the world. Also, the imposition of safety regulations in the automotive industry by several governments is propelling market growth. Manufacturers are also installing advanced features to provide enhanced safety to passengers in case of an accident.
The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and far reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of Automotive Curtain Airbags Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.
Market Players: –
Autoliv Inc. Takata Corporation Daicel Corporation Denso Corporation Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. ZF Friedrichshafen AG Kolon Industries Inc. Toray Industries Inc. Delphi Automotive Plc.
Key partners in Market including industry players, policymakers, and financial backers in different nations have been persistently realigning their systems and ways to deal with carry out them to take advantage of new open doors. Numerous lately have updated their procedures to stay coordinated in the setting of overall disturbances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Automotive Curtain Airbag Market
The global automotive curtain airbag market is fragmented and competitive in nature, owing to the existence of numerous regional and global players. Mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships, and new product development are being adopted by leading companies. These developments have resulted in the emergence of advanced automotive curtain airbags.
Continental AG, in 2019, announced the expansion of its business to India in order to develop airbag control units. These airbags are designed on SPEED, which is the Safety Platform for Efficient & Economical Design, a modular safety platform matching all the requirements of the market Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., in 2020, acquired the semiconductor division of Hyundai Autron. This acquisition is expected to provide the capability to develop semiconductors for the automotive industry and supply them system controls on a systematic basis.
Fact has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers in the automotive curtain airbag market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.
Automotive Curtain Airbag Industry Research by Category
Automotive Curtain Airbag Market by Coating Type :
Neoprene Coated Automotive Curtain Airbags Silicone Coated Automotive Curtain Airbags Non-coated Automotive Curtain Airbag Automotive Curtain Airbag Market by Yarn Type :
Nylon Automotive Curtain Airbags Polyester Automotive Curtain Airbags Automotive Curtain Airbag Market by Vehicle Type :
Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles Automotive Curtain Airbag Market by Sales Channel :
Regional analysis includes
North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM) EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe CIS & Russia Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
