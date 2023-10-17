World Champions Chess Players Return To Home

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijan's representatives Govhar Beydullayeva and Mohammad Muradli, who achieved successful results at the World Championship in Rapid and Blitz among girls and boys under 20 years old, held on the island of Sardinia in Italy, have returned home, Azernews reports.

The world champions were welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACEF) Faig Hasanov, ACE representatives, family members of the chess players, and media representatives.

It should be noted that Govhar Beydullayeva and Muhammad Muradli rose to the top of the podium in Rapid and Blitz respectively. G. Beydullaeva also took third place in the blitz competition.

Azerbaijan's representative scored a historic victory in the World Championship. Govhar scored 9 points from 11 games and defeated all his opponents. Another representative of Azerbaijan, Mohammad Muradli, finished the tournament in 13th place with 6.5 points.