Azerbaijan Takes Part In Meeting Of Council Of European Energy Regulators

Deputy Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources
(AREA) under the Ministry of Energy, Aygün Zeynalova, and Head of
the Hydrogen and Green Technologies Department of the State Agency,
Rena Humbatova participated in the meeting of the Joint Management
Committee held under the program "Promotion of Clean Energy
Transition in Eastern Partnership Countries", organized by the
Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) and supported by the
"EU4Energy" program in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, Azernews reports.
According to the report, Zeynalova gave information about the
current state of cooperation and implemented projects in the field
of renewable energy in Azerbaijan, "Agreement on Strategic
Partnership in the field of development and transfer of green
energy between the governments of Azerbaijan", Georgia, Romania,
and Hungary" and the current state of cooperation. Minister spoke
about the export potential of "green energy".
The Minister of Energy also emphasized the importance of the
approval of the "Rules for the implementation of the mechanism of
active consumer support" in terms of the promotion of green energy
sources in Azerbaijan and informed about the issuance of a
certificate for the source of electricity produced from renewable
energy sources. sources and the creation of an information
system.
Azerbaijan's renewable energy sources are hydropower, wind,
solar, and biomass power plants. Azerbaijan has 12 big and 7 small
hydroelectric plants. It also has 6 wind, 10 solar, and 6 biomass
power plants constructed from 2018 to 2020, which are expected to
have an installed capacity of 420 megawatts (MW).
