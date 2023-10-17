United States Allocates $522M To Restore, Protect Ukraine's Energy System PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of $522 million has already been allocated by the United States to ensure the restoration and protection of Ukraine's energy system.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram , following a meeting of the Presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A total of $522 million has already been allocated by the United States to restore and protect the energy system. The United States is also providing significant assistance with reconstruction efforts, where the Kyiv region is taking the lead in the implementation of projects,” Shmyhal wrote.

With the support of the United States, a special training center for sappers was created.

“We are also fruitfully working with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) regarding the programs providing support for small and medium-sized enterprises,” Shmyhal added.

A reminder that, on October 16, 2023, an expanded meeting of the Presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, chaired by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, took place with the participation of U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Telegram