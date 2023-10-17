Russians Keep Submarine Missile Carrier With Four Kalibrs In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A ship group of the enemy fleet has been deployed in the amount of 10 units in the Black and Azov Seas.

This was reported by the Operational Command South on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The ship grouping of the enemy's small fleet is deployed in the amount of 10 units, nine of them in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov. There is one underwater missile carrier equipped with up to four Kalibr missiles on combat duty," the report said.

As reported, on October 16, the enemy fleet deployed 11 ships, including one in the Azov Sea and 10 in the Black Sea. In the Black Sea, one submarine missile carrier is on combat duty, armed with up to four Kalibr missiles.